Bears' Defense Gave Up Historically Bad Touchdown Run to Cardinals
The Chicago Bears played the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The Bears were coming off a particularly brutal loss to the Washington Commanders where Jayden Daniels completed a Hail Mary to beat them on the final play of the game.
The Bears' defense found themselves in a similar situation at the end of the first half against Arizona with the Cardinals taking over at their own 30 yard line with 26-seconds remaining in the second quarter. Three plays later the Cardinals faced third-and-five near midfield with 12-seconds left.
The Bears did not want to get beat deep. For the second straight week, it didn't work out for them.
Kyler Murray handed the ball off to Emari Demercado who went right through the Chicago defense and into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown run. If that seems like a rare type of touchdown that's because it was.
The longest run in the last 20 seconds of the first half since the AFL-NFL merger. Fifty-plus years and no team had ever given up a run that long in that situation. Absolutely brutal.
The Cardinals took a 21-9 lead into halftime and the Bears did not get any closer than that in the third quarter.