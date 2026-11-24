Twenty years ago, Dennis Green stomped to the podium. His Cardinals, a group on their way to a 5–11 finish before firing Green, had just endured a galling 24–23 prime-time defeat against the Bears, blowing a 23–3 lead due to three nonoffensive touchdowns.

Then, at the microphone, Green exploded.

“The Bears are who we thought they were. That’s why we took the damn field! Now, if you want to crown them, then crown their ass. But they are who we thought they were, and we let ’em off the hook!”

On Thanksgiving now two decades later, we’re about to find out if the Bears are who we think they are once again.

Chicago (8–2) is tied atop the NFC North with the Lions, a team they just so happen to be visiting Thursday on Thanksgiving in Detroit. It’s the first of two meetings between the sides, with the latter coming in Week 17.

Chicago still winless in the NFC North

The Bears have already proved themselves as a legitimate contender. After all, this team beat the Packers in the wild-card round last year before taking the favored Rams to overtime at Soldier Field the following weekend.

However, despite its gaudy record, Chicago is 0–2 in the division this year, and another loss would significantly dent its hopes of hosting a playoff game. According to the Athletic ’s playoff simulator , the Bears enter the holiday weekend with a 36% chance of taking the NFC North crown for the second consecutive season. The 7–3 Vikings have 32% odds, while the Lions sit at 29%. If Chicago wins on Thanksgiving, its chances will improve to 52%, while losing would see them shrink to a meager 18%.

So far, we’ve seen the Bears put it all on tape. Caleb Williams has been explosive, throwing for 246.7 yards and 7.9 YPA with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, four of which came in a win over the Buccaneers two weeks ago. Not surprisingly, Chicago has also run the rock effectively under coach Ben Johnson, ranking third with 142.4 yards per game. The weapons are everywhere, ranging from backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai to receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, and tight end Colston Loveland.

Defensively, the Bears rank seventh in yards and sixth in points allowed. General manager Ryan Poles bolstered the unit before the trade deadline, sending two first-round picks to the Titans for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster move. Since joining the Bears, Simmons has been a force with five sacks in three games, including three against the Saints on Sunday.

All that said, the Bears still have to get right within the division to win it.

In Week 2, the Vikings came into windy, wet Chicago and won 9–3 in a game best remembered for Williams leaving on a cart in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury. With Williams still sidelined, the Bears went to Lambeau Field and were shellacked in Week 5, losing 31–7 as Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Since then, Chicago has been perfect. The Bears have ripped off five consecutive wins, scoring at least 30 points three times. Although the competition during that span has been underwhelming, the Bears marched into Seattle on a Monday night, and beat the defending Super Bowl champs decisively, 34–17, rolling up 363 totals yards against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Bears’ schedule gets tougher

On Thursday, the Bears have a chance to make the ultimate move and beat the Lions at Ford Field, which would give Chicago sole possession of first place in the brutal NFC North. Chicago needs the win considering its upcoming schedule, which over the final six games includes contests with the Jaguars, Bills, Packers, Lions and Vikings, teams with a combined 37–13 record.

While everyone around the country will be carving turkey and telling Uncle Ned to go a bit lighter on the bourbon, Detroit and Chicago will be settling in for the most consequential game of the season to date.

For the Bears, it’s an opportunity to handle business within the division, about the only thing they haven’t done this season.

With a nation watching, it’s time the Bears show us that they are who we think they are.