Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Ilini DT Comes Aboard
NOTE: This list has been updated since originally published and this will continue through the week.
The Bears devoted only one pick to a defensive lineman in the draft,
They went right to work at this position during the signing of undrafted free agents.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, they have signed Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph, the 6-foot-3 1/2, 296-pound sidekick of second-round pick Johnny Newton.
Randolph made 10 sacks and 23 tackles for loss during his Illini career, and also intercepted two passes, while deflecting two more.
An ankle injury limited Randolph to 10 games last season. He played in 42 Illini games and made 159 tackles.
"He could factor as a rotational defender but won't offer much help as a pass rusher," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had written of Randolph after the combine. "Randolph has backup talent as a potential Day 3 pick."
A couple other bigger names among their early UDFA signings were Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates, per a report by Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, and quarterback Austin Reed from Western Kentucky, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bates is significant because he comes from a system like the Bears run on offense. Liam Coen, a candidate for Bears offensive coordinator and a former Rams assistant in the Sean McVay system, was the Wildcats offensive coordinator.
Reed comes from the same offense that produced Bailey Zappe. He threw for 71 TDs and 22 interceptions, while piling up 8,086 yards in two seasons.
Here is a listing of UDFA Signings. In addition to these signings, they are also getting commitments from some players to come to the rookie minicamp in two weeks. Those players do not have contracts but could receive them after the minicamp. Kansas State center Hayden Gillum and Stonehill guard Dave Satkowski are examples of players who will be at the rookie camp trying to earn roster spots to stick around for OTAs.
OL Theo Benedet, British Columbia
Per the university, he is a 6-7, 305-pound tackle. First-team All-Canadian and first two-time winner of the J.P. Metras Trophy, given to the most outstanding Canadian college down lineman.
RB Ian Wheeler, Howard University
Per Steve Wyche of NFL Network, he is 5-11, 205 and besides being a running back returned kicks with 1,322 kick return yards and three TDs. Gained 1,082 yards rushing in his four seasons as ball carrier.
DL Jamree Kromah, James Madison
Per his agent, a 6-3, 271-pound edge rusher, was considered an end or 3-technique by NFL.com's Zierlein. He made 10 sacks last year in his most extensive playing time and had 14 for his career.
TE Brenden Bates, Kentucky
Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, he was considered more of a blocking tight end at 6-5, 255, with 26 catches for 272 yards in five seasons.
DT Keith Randolph, Illinois
Per Field Yates of ESPN, made 159 tackles at Illinois, including 23 for loss, and 10 sacks playing alongside Jer'Zhan Newton.
QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, completed 678 of 1,073 for 8,086 yards the last two seasons, with 71 TDs and 22 interceptions. Threw for 78 TDs and 19 INTs in two seasons for West Florida, including 2019 when he led them to the Division II national title.
CB Reddy Steward, Troy
Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, a 5-11, 180-pounder who made nine career interceptions and had 32 pass breakups while making 181 tackles.
LB Carl Jones, UCLA
Per league source, a 6-1, 220-pounder who made 135 tackles, including 23 for loss, and eight sacks.
WR Odieu Hiliare, Bowling Green
Per NFL.com, a 6-foot, 185-pounder who made 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 TDs in two seasons. Transfered from Alabama A&M.
WR Ty James, Mercer
Per the university, a 6-foot, 200-pounder who is the school's all-time leader with 3,364 career receiving yards on 171 receptions.
CB Leon Jones, Arkansas State
Per the school, a player with good size for a cornerback at 6-foot, 196, he was a junior college player who made 19 starts over three seasons and had 20 pass breakups to go with 63 tackles.
