A trade idea to move Chicago Bears edge rush in the right direction
There is nothing holding back Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles from making a trade for a defensive end now that they're in a tough spot.
They couldn't have afforded Micah Parsons or even given Dallas what Jerry Jones wanted in exchange, but there are players potentially available who can fit what they do.
In fact, it's probably much easier for the Bears than signing one of the available veteran free agents would be, depending upon their asking price.
Za'Darius Smith is the No. 1 edge available and received a $1.21 million salary with a cap cost of $605,000 last year in a partial season with the Lions, so it's difficult to compare what he got to what he might be demanding. He got paid $10.5 million by the Browns in 2023.
Jadeveon Clowney hasn't been signed, though rumors suggest he'll sign with Baltimore in September.
Rather than look at the leftover old guys who will be with the team one year, the best option for the Bears might be offering a trade to the New England Patriots for Keion White.
Why they might listen
White has been relegated to second team behind fifth-year player K'Lavon Chaisson. The Patriots were playing a base 4-3 with White as a stout end at 285-290 pounds when they drafted him.
Now they're playing in a 3-4 base with Mike Vrabel as head coach and Chaisson is more of a classic size edge for the 3-4 style at 255 pounds.
Rather than sit and pout or complain, he has taken a healthy attitude.
“As long as I have a job, I like the fact that I have one,” White said, according to MassLive's Karen Guregian. “I could care less. They could put me at corner. If they’re going to pay me, I’ll play it.
"...I think what a lot of the media sees is competition. I think Vrabel has done a good job of making it a very competitive environment for all positions. Every day, I just have to come in here and compete.”
Production
White was much better as a pass rusher last year than as a run stopper. However, as a rookie he was better as a run defender than a pass rusher. He had five sacks in his second season, only one as a rookie.
He was good enough as a pass rusher in 2024 that Pro Football Focus last year had him ranked 20th among 210 NFL edges.
He seemed to come on stronger as last year went along and can be viewed as an ascending younger player.
The Bears fit
At 6-foot-5, 285-290, White is exactly the size range of a Dennis Allen defensive end. He's roughly Dayo Odeyingbo's size. He would fit in better with the Bears' scheme than as a player at that size trying to play outside linebacker in a 3-4.
Besides this, the fit is important in another area. In his third season, his cap cost is $2.1 million. This is an amount easily handled by a team as close to zero in cap space as the Bears are. They were listed at $1.3 million in available space by Overthecap.com on Saturday.
The offer
A second-rounder with potential as an ideal fit at end is worth giving up a third-round pick to acquire. The Bears don't know how to use third-round picks, apparently. At least Ryan Poles' record shows it.
If not, maybe a fourth-rounder and tackle Kiran Amegadjie. They've been trying to get him reps at guard so he has position versatility and the Patriots have been worried about their offensive line since last year. This gives them depth and an option.
The Bears have practice squad guards who can fill that spot on the roster. Jordan McFadden was their highest ranked pass blocker in preseason by Pro Football Focus grade, and second-best run blocker among offensive linemen. They could easily promote him as a backup guard if needed. They also have Ryan Bates.
They can definitely stand to get by without Amegadjie, although there is still great potential for him because of his inexperience and 36-inch arms. He simply needs developmental time.
The need for rush help for the Bears is real. Dominique Robinson is currently their third guy, and has two career sacks and 12 pressures in three seasons. White easily could become the third and then after Booker's return the fourth, while Robinson get moved back to practice squad or off the roster.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI