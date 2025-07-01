All-NFC North running backs show Bears require a different approach
There's more than one way to build a backfield..
The Chicago Bears lack a running back ranked in the top five within the NFC North, according to a vote of On SI writers from the division.
Because Ben Johnson plans to base his offense off of running and play-action passing, it's not exactly a situation made for success. They'll have to use a back-door method of building a ground game.
Even Vikings backup Jordan Mason rates ahead of Bears starter D'Andre Swift in this poll of writers but all of thisl misses the point of what the backfield situation in Chicago will actually look like this season.
Sure, the Packers, Vikings and Lions might have one or even two backs who rate higher individually, but the Bears' backfield plan under Johnson for this season looks like a true group effort rather than one or two backs.
Just because Swift is their speed threat and experienced doesn't mean Johnson even gives him a majority of the runs.
Johnson proved in the past he likes the power-speed punch. He moved Swift from starter's touches to change-of-pace back when he made Jamaal Williams the Detroit starter in 2022. The Bears could use Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monangai as their combined power back, giving both carries and keeping both fresh. They then could go to Swift for his speed to the outside.
They might even get Travis Homer involved as a receiver/pass blocker.
All four players can work into the passing game. Johnson, Swift and Homer have proven themselves in this area during past seasons. Monangai wasn't used much this way at Rutgers but in OTAs the rookie displayed excellent hands and an ability to pop open on short routes.
"Like you said, I didn't get as many opportunities to do it in college," Monangai told reporters during the offseason. "I wish I could have, but my role on the team wasn't that so. Whatever my role is going to be, whatever coach (Ben) Johnson wants to put me in or (offensive coordinator) coach (Declan) Doyle wants to put me in, if I can showcase that, then I'll showcase that."
It would shake out as a true committee approach in the backfield, letting them play to each player's strengths rather than forcing one into the all-purpose role.
Swift was nowhere near as bad as last year's statistics showed. He was 43rd of 47 backs graded by Pro Football Focus but averaged only 2.0 yards per carry before contact. As a back who flourishes in the open field, Swift should have move room to run this year and when he had this at Detroit and in Philadelphia he had better statistics. In fact, with the Lions in 2022 as the speed back he had 3.7 yards before contact and it helped him average 5.5 yards a carry.
The Bears anticipate a much better run-blocking line this year after swapping out their interior three linemen. It could be a totally different look from and for Swift, and the true running back by committee could be a new look for the Bears.
Here's what it looks like in other NFC North backfields, according to the vote of On SI writers. The Bears defense is trying to rebuild its run defense to its stout 2023 level and apparently needs to do it.
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
The speed problem isn't all that the Bears face against Gibbs, who led the voting at running back.
"The Alabama product has showcased that he's much more than just a speedy back, however, as he shows no hesitation toward running through contact and can power through tacklers," wrote John Maakaron of Detroit Lions On SI. "He's one of the most elusive backs in the league, as shown by the fact that he ranked tied-for-fifth with 68 missed tackles forced."
Most speed backs are thought of as strong in the passing game but the Lions still can see more from him in this regard despite 52 receptions last year, when he also rushed for 1,412 yards.
"Heading into his third NFL season, there's still room for Gibbs to grow as a pass-catcher, and as such he can become an even bigger piece of the offensive attack," Maakaron wrote.
How much easier was it for Gibbs than other backs because of Detroit's dominant offensive line in the past?
Maybe we'll find out this season with the interior of the line greatly altered.
2. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs' job proved much tougher than what Gibbs faced as he gained 1,329 yards.
"Jacobs gained 1,039 yards after contact, or 78.2 percent of his total," wrote Green Bay Packers On SI's Bill Huber. "Gibbs rushed for 834 yards after contact, or 59.1 percent of his total."
Jacobs coming to Matt LeFleur's offense let the Packers coach turn to more of a running offense.
"The Packers had the third-highest run percentage in the league, happy to let Jacobs grind away for 4 or 5 yards at a crack to keep the team in fortuitous third-down situations," Huber wrote.
One fact often forgotten amid the Bears win over Green Bay was not only did QB Jordan Love leave the game early, but so did Jacobs. The Bears defense had problems when he was on the field. He had just scored in the second quarter to get Green Bay within 14-10 when he was pulled to save him for the playoffs.
3. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
The 1,546 yards from scrimmage Minnesota had from the former Packers running back involved one quality difficult to measure.
"Jones blends elite patience and quickness with an ability to fall forward," wrote Minnesota Vikings On SI's Joe Nelson.
Will this type of production continue with Jones now over 30 years old?
The Vikings' passing game and offensive line can keep pressure off Jones, who ran for 1,138 yards in 2024.
4. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
The Bears' loss continues to be the Lions' gain. Detroit made sure it continues by rewarding the 2019 Bears third-round pick.
"Montgomery is also viewed as a key piece of the Lions' locker room, as the team didn't hesitate to sign him to a contract extension that will keep him in the organization through the end of the 2027 season," wrote Maakaron
Montgomery might have gone over 1,000 yards again without a knee injury.
Of interest this year will be whether he gets the same or equal number of carries as Gibbs with Johnson now in Chicago and with the line altered.
5. Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Another part of how the Vikings sought to surround J.J. McCarthy with talent in his first year, Mason can give their attack more of a one-two rushing punch.
The former 49ers back is a bit different type player than Jones.
"Mason is big, physical, explosive, and possesses excellent vision," Nelson wrote. "Mason's agility and tackle-shedding ability should help the Vikings quite a bit on early downs and in short-yardage situations."
It almost sounds as if Mason might eventually develop into the lead back as Jones is in his 30s. It's only his fourth season and he gained 789 yards last year for the 49ers after playing a minor role with 43 and 40 carries in his first two seasons. A 5.3-yard average running behind San Francisco's blockers proves his talent but the Niners were willing to trade him before his contract year.
He was available but the Bears apparently didn't have their focus on a running back then, when they really could have used a 223-pound back with multiple skills.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI