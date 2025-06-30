On SI All-NFC North: Caleb Williams third among QBs and looking to learn
The votes are in On SI All-NFC North team and Caleb Williams wasn't about to climb with two more experienced passer ahead of him who have made the playoffs.
Judging from the way Williams is treated by analysts covering the NFL, he's probably fortunate not to be voted behind J.J. McCarthy.
Detroit's Jared Goff was unanimously voted top quarterback. Williams was in the third position behind Love.
There is so much ahead still for Williams to prove. Can he get a pass out on time and more accurately downfield? This would be No. 1. Can he find a way to pick up the Ben Johnson offense immediately and avoid excessive use of off-script plays.
Johnson has never had to deal with a QB who has this quality and it's entirely possible it proves aggravating to see his plans go up in smoke because Williams decided ad-libbing was better.
Then again, it can go the other way. Johnson noted how Williams throwing off platform has been impressive in practice.
"There's always a throw or two, every single day, the movement stuff, outside of the pocket, it's what we thought coming into town here was the ability to create," Johnson said. "Sometimes you get wrapped up, when you're in the multiple play call game, being in a perfect play all the time for the perfect coverage, that look at the defense. And really, with him, it doesn't matter so much what the play call is, if it's the perfect play versus the first, then it's great.
"It's there, and if it's not, then he's able to find a way to make it work."
Johnson has seen Williams trying to understand where he can take his shots.
"He's digesting, he's working hard," Johnson said. "There are still some hiccups out there, when you're watching it, some turnovers or needs the play one more time, and that's part of the growing process."
While a quarterback is growing, there are two others ahead of him in the division.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Goff was once a question to Lions fans who saw Matthew Stafford leave, but he's coming off a Lions-best 4,629 yards, 37 TDs and 12 interceptions.
"The Lions have truly invested in Goff's success since he arrived. After the roster was subpar in his first season, the team has continued to add skill players around him such as wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and tight end Sam LaPorta," writes Detroit Lion On SI's Jon Maakaron. "He's made the most of this talent around him, putting up big numbers and leading Detroit to the top ranking in scoring offense."
The big question is losing his offensive coordinator, but Maakaron sees a reason this loss can be lessened.
"However, new offensive coordinator John Morton has quelled concerns by explaining that he doesn't plan to drastically change the offensive scheme that Goff is so comfortable in," Maakaron wrote. "Morton was on staff in 2022, he has a rapport with the veteran passer that could lead the Lions to even more success in 2025."
2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Love's perceived inconsistency from last year weighs heavily against him and Matt LaFleur seems to think it doesn't matter. The knee and groin injuries he had last year seem to be ignored too often by analysts, says Green Bay Packers On SI's Bill Huber.
However, Huber points out there are problems with accuracy to be resolved injuries or not. And it can't all be blamed on dropped passes by last year's Packers receivers, a group now improved.
"Love was tied with Will Levis for 30th with a 63.1 completion percentage," Huber wrote. "Some fans would believe Love would be top 10 in accuracy without the drops. Not so much. PFF’s adjusted completion percentage turns drops into completions and ignores intentional incompletions. Love ranked 21st with an adjusted completion percentage of 74.7.
"For the Packers to contend, Love must stay healthy and at least get close to that elite level he displayed in 2023."
4. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Although he's on the ground floor, McCarthy does know what the NFL is all about after a year taking mental reps watching Sam Darnold. Now it's his turn. Quarterback in the NFL is a daunting task for someone without experience, though.
"Everything the front office has done this offseason has been geared toward giving McCarthy the tools he needs to succeed," writes Joe Nelson of Minnesota Vikings On SI. "The offensive line is revamped with the return of star tackle Christian Darrisaw and the additions of free agents Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. Aaron Jones re-signed, and Minnesota traded for Jordan Mason to give the backfield a lightning-and-thunder vibe. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Rondale Moore, and Jalen Nailor provide elite receiving options for McCarthy."
Because the pieces are in place, Nelson sees a Jayden Daniels-style rise as possible.
Then again, the Bears said this sort of thing for Williams last year and he wound up near the bottom of the league's passers.
