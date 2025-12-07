Final score prediction: Will the Bears take the NFC North in Week 14 vs. Packers?

When the Chicago Bears introduced Ryan Poles as the team's new general manager in 2022, the first-time GM announced a bold goal:

"We're going to take the (NFC) North and never give it back."

It's been three long and painful seasons since then, mostly marred by last-place division finishes and top-10 picks in the NFL Draft.

But that recent history now feels like ancient history. The 2025 season has kicked off a new era of Bears football, led by head coach Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, who's developing into the franchise quarterback he was projected to be when Chicago selected him first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The new era of Bears football has this team sporting a 9-3 record and, yes, in first place in the NFC North entering Week 14.

And, for the first time in what feels like forever, the Bears are staring down the barrel of a massive rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

The Bears travel to Lambeau Field to take on Jordan Love and the second-place Packers (8-3-1) in a game that could determine which team sits in the division's Iron Throne when the season's final whistle blows.

Chicago and Green Bay square off again in Week 16.

Despite the teams' relative standing in the NFC North, the first-place Bears are the big underdogs in Titletown. Over 80% of experts polled picked the Packers to win, and, in some ways, it does make sense.

Indeed, the Chicago Bears opened eyes with their lopsided victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, but questions still remain about whether the Bears have benefited from timely turnovers and a soft schedule.

It'll take a win over the Packers to finally silence any questions that are surrounding this team.

Unfortunately, for Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense, they'll be without the team's top receiving target.

Rome Odunze will miss Week 14 with a foot injury, and the trickle-down effect will be very real. Odunze is Williams' favorite target, the team's one true three-level threat, and an asset as an aggressive blocker in the run game.

His absence will be filled by rookie Luther Burden III, who should get a larger chunk of Sunday's target share. And if I'm being 100% honest, I'm kind of excited about it.

Burden is the Bears' most explosive offensive weapon, but his pathway to a healthy number of targets has been blocked by Odunze and DJ Moore. And while no Bears fan wants to see Odunze sidelined (there's an expectation that Burden will eventually replace Moore), it will be fun to watch Burden have his chance to shine.

However, the biggest matchup in this game will be in the trenches, when the Bears' second-best rushing offense squares off against the Packers' defense, which enters the game ranked 8th-best in rushing yards allowed per game.

Expect a heavy dose of the Bruise Brothers, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, as long as the Bears' defense holds up and keeps the game close.

Green Bay will do their best to bash their way to a win, too.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is healthy, and he could be the key that unlocks a victory for Green Bay. The Chicago Bears' rushing defense has struggled all season, and enters Sunday's contest ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, Jacobs has run for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns.

If Jacobs gets going, the Bears will be in big trouble.

Sadly, I think that's where this one is headed. No, it won't be a lopsided win for the Packers, and I do think Caleb Williams will keep the Bears close, but when Chicago needs stops the most, I fear that the defense will come up short.

Don't worry Bears fans, Chicago will get a second chance at taking down the Packers in two weeks.

Final Score: Packers 24 Bears 20