Another FCS left tackle commands Chicago Bears' attention
It is possible for a player from outside of FBS, one who didn't even play football until his junior year of high school, to go in the NFL draft.
It happens all the time, especially, it seems to the Bears.
Otherwise 37 scouts from 29 NFL teams were probably wasting their time this past week at William & Mary's pro day watching tackle Charles Grant.
Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar was among those in attendance to watch a player who had been focused on high school wrestling but then began playing prep football his junior year.
Grant is viewed on NFL Mock Draft Data Base big board as a late Day 2 pick and the Bears do have a third-round pick, but no fourth-rounder. Their pick in Round 3 is a bit earlier than some of the rankings Grant has on big boards. He's been put in the 90s but the Bears pick 72nd.
A team taking him would be getting a 6-foot-5, 311-pounder with 34 3/4-9inch arms, capable of playing left tackle but also guard.
His wrestling experience has made an impact on his game, especially in one blocking scheme.
"I'd say the wid zone, being placed out in the wide zone," he told combine reporters. "I can really torque my body and throw a guy to the ground and finish it from there."
As a player from an FCS program, Grant knows what it's like not to be in the limelight. He felt that type of thing a bit coming out of high school, after he had less football experience than others and wasn't heavily recruited. Now he has a ton of gratitude for his school.
"It means a lot honestly," he said. "So William and Mary, they took a shot on me coming out of high school. I really didn't know too much but they really helped develop me.
"And I'm just glad I could put them on the map and as well as let people know there are players anywhere. Anywhere."
Perhaps not these Bears but previous versions knew all about William & Mary football. That's where DHC, former Bears safety and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson played.
Bears coach Ben Johnson knows all about it, as well.
While he was Lions offensive coordinator in 2023, Detroit drafted one of Grant's former linemates. William & Mary lineman Colby Sorsdal was a teammate of Grant's. He went in Round 5 to Detroit and started three games as a backup his rookie year in Johnson's offense. He's still with the Lions as a backup.
The Bears' need at tackle is someone to be ready for 2026 in case they're unable to retain left tackle Braxton Jones in free agency. However, they could also use a guard in the draft to groom in case they lose Joe Thuney in 2026 free agency.
They have one in-house candidate at tackle already and he also happens to be from an FCS team, Yale. That's Kiran Amegadjie.
Jones, himself, played for FCS school: Southern Utah.
Is it a trend developing? Draft day will reveal more.
