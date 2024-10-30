At Least One Serious Injury Among Bears Offensive Linemen
The Bears offensive line Cinderella story ended Tuesday for this season as former practice squad offensive lineman Bill Murray went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury suffered in Sunday's game.
Murray is a former college defensive lineman who converted to the offensive line. He had been with the Patriots, was cut, came to the Bears practice squad and played well enough in training camp to make the 53-man Bears roster as a backup guard this year.
Murray came in after Teven Jenkins suffered an injury in Sunday's game and then was injured himself.
There are several options for the Bear coming up, like using Nate Davis again at right guard or activating Ryan Bates from injured reserve.
Injuries hit them hard on the offensive line Sunday and more will be known on the severity of knee injuries to Jenkins and tackle Braxton Jones. Rookie Kiran Amegadjie saw his first extensive playing action and struggled at times.
If they need another offensive lineman, Larry Borom is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.
Unlike in recent seasons, the offensive line has been relatively intact. They were averaging a different lineup every other week in 2022 and 2023 but have switched starting lineups only once so far, when Matt Pryor took over at right guard for Davis in Week 3.
The Bears added a practice squad offensive lineman when they signed Austen Pleasants on Tuesday and they released long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad. Pleasants was with the Bears practice squad in 2023.
Pleasants is a 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle and guard. He appeared in one game for Carolina in 2021 and one game for the Chargers in 2023.
Pleasants was just released two weeks ago by this week's Bears opponent, the Cardinals. He has been with numerous other teams on practice squads or in training camps. He was also with the Cardinals, this year, and has been with the Chargers, the Panthers and the Jaguars.
