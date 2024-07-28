Back-to-Back Picks for Caleb Williams from Bears Backups

"He possesses all those QB assets you want in a good QB."



Montez Sweat (@_sweat9) loves what he's seeing out of Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) early in @ChicagoBears camp. @StaceyDales @MarcRoss



📺: Back Together Weekend on @NFLNetwork, ABC, ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bOOlqus98b