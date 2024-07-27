First Depth Chart Provides Only More Questions About Bears
The first Bears "unofficial" depth chart released prior to Thursday's preseason opener in Canton offered no real surprises.
It did offer potential future intrigue, however.
Unlike last year when they had Chase Claypool around to offend with a depth chart that listed two starting wide receivers, they didn't switch to a three-receiver chart.
This chart has two starting wide receivers. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen are the starters with Odunze as a backup, which he is unless they're in multiple receiver sets.
The only things bordering on surprises came with the backups at running back and quarterback and also at returner. The one starting battle between centers Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton is listed one or the other, and not with one leading.
Tyson Bagent's spot as the backup quarterback is not listed as secured. They list the backup as Bagent or Brett Rypien.
Bagent has been the second quarterback onto the field throughout camp, however.
At running back, they list backup to D'Andre Swift as Khalil Herbert or Roschon Johnson.
While they have had Herbert lining up as the second back most of the time, in situational practice they can have Johnson on the field because of his skills as a pass blocker.
Regardless, this does offer up some fuel for the conspiracy theorists who think Herbert is a possible cut victim.
For that to happen, they would need another running back to step up. Teams don't get by with two running backs, as the Bears found out by Week 5 last year. And Travis Homer might know this offense well but no one could confuse his running ability with Herbert's. As an efficient runner and one who can use speed but enough power to break a tackle occasionally, Herbert has a big advantage over Homer and rookie Ian Wheeler.
Herbert also figures into the return game as a possible kick returner.
The kick returns and punt returns is a bit cloudy because special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has used so many different people on drills.
The depth chart lists DeAndre Carter or Velus Jones Jr. as the punt returner.
Dante Pettis has been more consistent at fielding punts throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp than anyone. Pettis, however, is listed as a fourth-team wide receiver on the chart. Both Jones and Carter are third-team receivers, which can give them the edge in a roster battle even for a specialist position like punt returner.
Jones has still had trouble coming up on shorter punts. He appears no better at it than when he muffed two key punts as a rookie in 2022.
Jones and Carter are listed the same way on kick returns, as both competing for No. 1.
They've had DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Greg Stroman, Tyler Scott and Tyrique Stevenson fielding punts, as well, but it seems unlikely any of them would actually be used as a return man in the regular season.
"So we're just training them all because guess what? We never know what situation we're going to be in in the football game," Hightower said. "So we got to get all of them ready. I know who the guy is going to be."
Hightower does know what he's looking for from whoever wins the jobs.
"So you gotta be fearless and you gotta have confidence," he said. "Those things, you gotta have before you ever step on the field.
"And then we get on the field, the No. 1 thing is ball security. So we need somebody that is going to take care of the football and give us the best field position. Those are the things I'm looking for."
Down the chart, Dominique Robinson is still listed as backup defensive end ahead of rookie Austin Booker.
It's a situation to watch as preseason games begin Thursday.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven