Bears bring back Northwestern player after waiving Jordan Murray

Entering the 2025 season, how many active non-rookie QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs have NEVER missed a game due to injury?



7



Najee Harris (4 seasons)

Bijan Robinson (2 seasons)

Garrett Wilson (3 seasons)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2 seasons)

Cole Kmet (5 seasons)

Chig Okonkwo (3 seasons)…