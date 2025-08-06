Bears bring back Northwestern player after waiving Jordan Murray
The Bears brought back a player who didn't make the roster at their rookie camp while releasing one who had signed on after last regular season ended.
The Bears waived tight end Jordan Murray injured and signed tight end Thomas Gordon, the former Northwestern player.
Gordon took part in rookie camp on a tryout basis in early May. He played at Northwestern from 2019-2024 and in 54 games made 54 receptions for 529 yards with two touchdowns. He made 40 of his receptions the last two seasons for 364 yards and both TDs.
Murray had been with the Colts, Texans, Cardinals and Giants before the Bears signed him in January. He entered the league as an undated free agent in 2022 with Indianapolis.
The Bears have Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson and Joel Wilson besides Gordon behind the top two tight ends on their depth chart, Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.
Kmet had an apparent injury at Tuesday's practice which wasn't thought to be serious, as he left the field with a trainer and was visibly irritated.
More on the injury could be known Thursday or Friday.
The team is off Wednesday and the injury occurred after coach Ben Johnson talked Tuesday to reporters.