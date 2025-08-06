Lightly veiled Ryan Poles suggestion Bears looked into Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons' disgust with his situation in Dallas most likely will lead to nothing more than a contract extension but it sounds as if the Bears at least did their due diligence in trying to improve the defense.
They did it with some unidentified potential pass rush help, and if an interview done with Bears GM Ryan Poles by ESPN AM-1000's Marc Silverman and Carmen DeFalco is to be taken as gospel, then there is no further pass rush help coming for the team at this time.
"We're constantly making calls, investigating, really, trying to make sure does that make sense for us?" Poles said about improving the pass rush. "Loop in our coaches, getting their feedback, getting with (contracts expect) Matt Feinstein in terms of shor term and long term ramifications."
Asked if there was anything in the works for pass rush help.
"No, no, no," Poles said, laughing. Then he added somewhat meekly, "I tried."
Although he doesn't name the object of his pursuit, it's not hard to connect dots to his work in this regard to Parsons.
He could have also been referring to Trey Hendrickson or any of the other dissatisfied edge rushers who have taken center stage as contracts soared. But Parsons is the name on everyone's tongue at this time.
The idea Dallas would trade Parsons is ridiculous but the Bears did get Khalil Mack in 2018 when that seemed rather remote.
There are other edge rushers available. Most are older coming off injuries or just not as effective as they had been at other points in their careers. Za'Darius Smith, Matt Judon, Jadveon Clowney, Carl Lawson and Shaq Barrett might be among the best still available. At least at this writing Judon was still out there. According to sources of the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett, the Lions had discussions about signing Judon, a player Poles tried to trade for last year.
Poles sees the Bears pass rush as fine as it currently looks.
"I do. I love the combination," told Silverman and Carmen DeFalco. "I think our guys inside are doing a nice job with (Gervon Dexter) and Grady (Jarrett). I really believe that interior pressure is really impactful. We talk about winning those 2 to 3 yards behind the center.
"So those guys have done a really good job."
As for the edge, he at least likes what the two starters have flashed.
"The power of Dayo (Odeyingbo), you can feel that, power rush that can change it up on you," Poles said. "I think we're seeing the best version of Montez Sweat right now.
"That's one of the really cool things coming out of the Family Fest (Sunday). He was locked in. He was talking trash and really elevating the whole defense."
The other aspect of the rush not talked about much because it's something the Bears haven't done in recent years is their blitzing. It's a key part of the Dennis Allen scheme.
"It's going to come from different directions so I think as a unit we're going to be really good but like where Montez and Dayo and those guys are developing," Poles said.
This all sounds good at this point, without a preseason game or joint practice yet. Once there's a little bit better gauge and if the rush isn't there, then expect more rumblings at the very least about the free agents available.
Adding Tanoh Kpassagnon, as they did, might not be enough. The former Chiefs and Saints edge had just 16 1/2 sacks in eight seasons and is more of a run stopping edge.
When the free agents are getting closer to the regular season and maybe a bit more realistic in what they want in terms of cash, perhaps the Bears will be more realistic about their pass rush needs. At the moment, so much depends on Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson to step up and be able to relieve Sweat and Odeyingbo, and there's little visible evidence this will happen.