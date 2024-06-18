Bears Camp Reporting Date Officially Announced as July 19
Reporting date for Bears training camp is Friday, July 19 as preparations begin for the 2024 season the next day.
The team officially released its training camp schedule and players begin practicing for the 2024 season on Saturday, July 20 in a closed workout at Halas Hall at 9:35 a.m.
Rookies are required to report three days before the full squad reports, on July 16.
The Aug. 1 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio against Houston means an early starting date and the Bears will have four straight days of practice before their first day off on July 24.
There is no family day practice scheduled for Soldier Field as they had done in the recent years. It was usually during the first week of August, but they will have begun playing preseason games before then.
All of their practices are at 9:45 a.m. except for a 10:45 a.m. practice two days after the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, an Aug. 11 practice at 2:45 p.m. one day after they play Buffalo, and their 1 p.m. practice on Aug. 15 when they have the Cincinnati Bengals at Halas Hall for a workout two days prior to their preseason game at Soldier Field.
Dates when the public can watch practice have already been announced: They are: July 26, 27 and 30, Aug. 4, 6, 7, 13, 14 and 15. Free tickets are available starting July 9 through Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the practices are limited and there is no parking at Halas Hall. Fans park at Hawthorn Townline Rd. in Vernon Hills and are bused to the facility.
There will be private community days when special groups are also allowed access to practices on July 23, Aug. 3 and Aug. 8.
For more information go to Chicagobears.com/camp.
