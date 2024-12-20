Bears Defensive Plan for Lions Starts with Red Zone Resurgence
Unlike with their offense, it's been a gradual descent for the Bears defense over the course of an eight-game losing streak.
The offense dropped like a rock after arriving back from London and sits next to last in the NFL.
From a group focused on top-five defensive status and actually in that position in points allowed after the Hail Mary pass in Week 8 at fourth overall, the defense has fallen off to 11th in points allowed and 24th overall.
The two games they've played without Matt Eberflus calling defensive plays proved particularly damaging to their statistical strength and that's the red zone. They've allowed eight TDs in the last 10 opposition possessions in the red zone. And where they once led the NFL, they are now fifth at 65.63%.
"It's been our calling card this entire year," safety Kevin Byard said.
Trying to stop Ben Johnson's explosive offense, even with some players injured such as David Montgomery, will make staying in Sunday's game difficult for the Bears.
"We'd been playing really good re zone defense, forcing field goals and stuff like that," Byard said. "We have to get back to that if we want to have a shot."
Defensive coordinator Eric Washington saw positives in their loss at Minnesota even with 30 points allowed and 65 points allowed since he took over defensive play calling.
A running play Jaylon Johnson broke up with a particularly jolting tackle impressed Washington as evidence they hadn't given up and were remaining physical and hadn't quit.
"Without question, without question, I think the first half of the ballgame ... on Monday night, I was pleased with the physicality, the effort, some of the plays that we made were in the interest of being in the right position and just executing. So I'll never question that. I have no reason to question that."
Washington went so far as to chalk up all but nine of the Vikings' points in the game to penalties. Flags did directly lead to at least two TDs.
"We affected the quarterback," Washington said. "Thirteen points at halftime. It was a spirited performance. The guys competed. They were physical. We didn’t allow any explosive plays in the first half. We kept their two explosive receivers in check.
"However, we still gave up, I think, 21 points on penalties, 21 were related to penalties. So there were some really good things in the game, obviously Tyrique Stevenson intercepting the ball in the red zone on fourth-and-3, aided by the rush, some really good things in the game. We’ve got to find a way to win."
The Vikings led only 13-0 at halftime but Washington still thought the second half was a strong effort.
"I thought we did a little bit better job of defending the run, being in the right positions for some of the play-action stuff and then getting off the field on third down," Washington said. "I thought our third down (defense) picked up in the second half."
He's anticipating another strong defensive effort against one of the league's more explosive teams so they're able to finish up the year with some dignity. It's a tall ask considering Lions offensive coordinator will bring in the leading scoring team, second-ranked offense and No. 2 red zone offense.
"We compete regardless of the circumstances and we’re going to compete and do what we can to do the things that are required, the things that kind of define who we are as men on every single snap," Washington said.
Twitter: BearsOnSI