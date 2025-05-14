Bears edge rush help viewed as more likely from undrafted player
It's easy to see how Cal's edge rusher Xavier Carlton earned a distinction coming out of Bears rookie camp even if he had little chance to display his skills last weekend.
Carlton was named the Bears' undrafted free agent to watch this year by Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus and it's not surprising for several reasons.
Carlton, a Utah player for two years before finishing his college career as an edge rusher for California needed some pads on to really give a good account of himself at last week's rookie camp and that's not allowed.
However, Cooper had good reasons to see him as a potential Bears roster addition and even contributor.
1. Size
At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Carlton is exactly the prototype end in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme. They look for more stout players to hold the edge and Carlton can do this in addition to being a pass rusher.
2. The Rush
With 19 career sacks, he made nine in his final year at Cal and had 18 total for the Golden Bears.
"Carlton’s 115 quarterback pressures over the past three seasons tied for the 28th most among all FBS edge defenders, although only Green Bay Packers rookie Barryn Sorrell racked up more clean-up pressures in that span," Cooper wrote.
Cooper sees the "clean-up pressures" as a sign Carlton doesn't quit on his rush.
Carlton also had 28 tackles for loss in his career, 24 at Cal, and that's the type of number the Bears look for in an edge because it shows he's not selling out totally in the pass rush and maintains his lane of responsibilty.
3. The need
Maybe the biggest reason Carlton is given the title as Bears undrafted to watch is simply need. Speculation continues about the Bears signing one of the edge rushers who currently remain available, like former Patriots-Falcons end and outside linebacker Matthew Judon. Bears GM Ryan Poles tried to trade for him last year.
The need for the Bears is only for a member of the edge rotation because they signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency to start with edge Montez Sweat. However, at least a four-man edge rotation for game day is needed because of how much the players put into their rush on every down. They need to stay fresh. The Bears have candidates, but none proven who are ahead of Carlton.
"The Bears need more pass-rushing production out of their rotational edge defenders after getting very little from Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker, among others, last season," Cooper wrote.
The others included Darrell Taylor, Jake Martin and Daniel Hardy. Only Hardy remains with the team.
The buzz about Trey Hendrickson wanting out of Cincinnati on Tuesday led to great fan speculation about the Bears being interested but such a move looks far beyond their capability at this point in the offseason roster construction process.
It's more likely because of their cap situation that they'd sign someone else or rely on a player lik either Carlton, Hardy, undrafted Jereme Robinson from Kansas, Dominique Robinson or Austin Booker to ascend
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI