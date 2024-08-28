Bears Facing Difficult Injury Situation at Long Snapper Per Report
It's a small role on an NFL team capable of doing so much damage, and the Bears are in trouble there.
Long snapper Patrick Scales is still out and according to a report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs, he'll have back surgery on Thursday.
The Bears obviously weren't satisfied with what they saw from long snapper Cameron Lyons because they cut him while knowing the severity of the injury Scales has had.
So Biggs reports they are consider Scott Daly, a former long snapper for the Lions, if Scales is on IR.
Daly is a 6-foot-1, 245-pounder who is 30 years old and played for Notre Dame. He is a Downers Grove South graduate.
This is a case where they'd be signing a player with decent experience, more even than Scales had when they signed him.
Daly played every game in 2021 and 2022 for Detroit and eight games last season. He suffered a knee injury after eight games last year and had to go on season-ending injured reserve.
Before that, the Cowboys had Daly for offseason work and training camp in 2018 and he went from 2019-20 trying to get back with a team.
Lyons, 25, has never snapped in a regular-season NFL game. He had a few snaps in preseason that weren't ideal and forced new punter/holder Tory Taylor to do some work to get it down.
Scales has been Bears long snapper since 2015, with 2017 off due to an injury. He has snapped in 120 Bears games. When they brought him to Chicago in 2015, he had snapped in two NFL regular-season games for Baltimore.
Back surgeries can be complicated and longer for rehab. So at this point it's difficult to project a time to return for Scales, who is 36 years old.
