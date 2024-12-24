Bears Fans React to Comment About Teven Jenkins' Future
Some players tend to win bigger spots in the hearts of fans, even when it's apparent they've had problems making the grade.
Chicago has always been a place where athletes who win support manage to keep it.
One Bears offensive lineman who did it is guard Teven Jenkins and he is a free agent after this season.
Maybe part of it was how Jenkins came to the defense of Justin Fields against Minnesota after a cheap shot taken again the former Bears QB along the sidelines, but he has always rated among fan favorites on the offensive line and always stayed there partly because he talked tough. They wanted to hear that.
The Bears have to decide whether his production warrants a long-term contract extension.
On AM-670 this week, Bears columnist Brad Biggs said he thought Jenkins would not be brought back. He didn't offer it up as a report or fact, only opinion, but there's a good reason for this line of thinking. It all has to do with Jenkins' health.
Jenkins seems headed for a second missed start, unless there is a last-second improvement to his condition. He hasn't practiced this week after aggravating a calf injury.
The Bears offensive line is shorthanded after losing Braxton Jones for the season. Backup center and guard Doug Kramer might return this week as he has gone through limited practices.
Jenkins' history of injuries is long. He failed to finish five games this season besides missing one game already.
He had injured ribs and an injured ankle in October, a knee injury after that, then another ankle injury and now the calf injury.
Jenkins started last year on injured reserve for four weeks after he had two calf injuries, then came off of it, played on, then suffered a late-season concussion.
In 2022 he had hip and neck injuries and finished the season on injured reserve.
In his rookie year, he missed the first nine games after back surgery.
In all, he has missed 21 games out of a possible 68.
Pro Football Focus does have Jenkins graded 16th among all guards and eighth as a pass blocker. He was 13th overall last year and third in 2022.
The old saying applicable to the NFL is availability is the best ability but Jenkins hasn't been able to maintain his health even though his production has been high when he is healthy.
Because his contract expires after this season, it was expected he had to prove he could stay relatively healthy for at least a season if the Bears were to extend him.
Perhaps Jenkins' own words from in training camp best describe what's expected from linemen.
"People get banged up," he said. "You'll have people up and down throughout the whole year. It's about being available and being there for your teammates right now. So being there throughout camp, getting those reps, learning from each other and being there for each other."
Whether he has been there enough to warrant a second contract in Chicago is the question the Bears will ponder but if they haven't gotten any kind of acceptable offer by now it would appear there is a lack of interest in bringing him back.
Plenty of factors go into their decision process but nothing can be decided until more is known on the organization's future. Perhaps another coach would see Jenkins' possible return as essential.
And maybe Poles isn't even the GM who will get to decide something like this, although team president Kevin Warren seemed fairly resolute in announcing Poles will return. But that was before the losing streak hit nine straight.
