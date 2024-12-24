Chicago Bears Tuesday Injury Report: Safety Depth Hit Hard
At least there won't be another emotional good-bye for Ryan Poles.
Safety Adrian Colbert is being promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Elijah Hicks suffered an ankle and foot injury in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Hicks has been unable to practice, meaning Jonathan Owens would start in his place if he is ruled out. Backup safety Tarvarius Moore is also designated as missing two straight practices with a knee injury, so the Bears are down three of their top five safeties.
SEAHAWKS WHO CAN CAUSE BEARS MATCHUP PROBLEMS
BRAXTON JONES' SEASON-ENDING INJURY MEANS LEFT TACKLE QUESTIONS
BEARING WITNESS TO BEN JOHNSON'S OFFENSIVE GENIUS
KEVIN WARREN URGED TO LOOK FOR SOMEONE BESIDES BEN JOHNSON
It was Colbert who had been cut in training camp on HBO' Hard Knocks, leading to Poles becoming emotional when he broke the news.
After that, the Bears brought Colbert back to the practice squad Nov. 20 due to the injuries and he has played in three games after Hicks and Jaquan Brisker went out of the lineup. Brisker is on injured reserve with a concussion.
The only injured Bears player who showed improvement in health on Tuesday is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who has a hip injury. The Bears had a walk-through both Monday and Tuesday and on Tuesday Ogbongbemiga received a limited practice designation.
Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, was listed with limited practice availability on Monday and Tuesday, as was backup center Doug Kramer (shoulder).
Guard Teven Jenkins (calf) and running back Travis Homer (hamstring) were unable to practice for the second straight day.
Twitter: BearsOnSI