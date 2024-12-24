Bear Digest

Chicago Bears Tuesday Injury Report: Safety Depth Hit Hard

Elijah Hicks and Tarvarius Moore are unable to practice and according to a report, Adrian Colbert is being added to the 53-man roster to face Seattle.

Gene Chamberlain

Elijah Hicks remains out with an injury and another backup, Tarvarius Moore is also missing practices.
Elijah Hicks remains out with an injury and another backup, Tarvarius Moore is also missing practices. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

At least there won't be another emotional good-bye for Ryan Poles.

Safety Adrian Colbert is being promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Elijah Hicks suffered an ankle and foot injury in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Hicks has been unable to practice, meaning Jonathan Owens would start in his place if he is ruled out. Backup safety Tarvarius Moore is also designated as missing two straight practices with a knee injury, so the Bears are down three of their top five safeties.

SEAHAWKS WHO CAN CAUSE BEARS MATCHUP PROBLEMS

BRAXTON JONES' SEASON-ENDING INJURY MEANS LEFT TACKLE QUESTIONS

BEARING WITNESS TO BEN JOHNSON'S OFFENSIVE GENIUS

KEVIN WARREN URGED TO LOOK FOR SOMEONE BESIDES BEN JOHNSON

It was Colbert who had been cut in training camp on HBO' Hard Knocks, leading to Poles becoming emotional when he broke the news.

After that, the Bears brought Colbert back to the practice squad Nov. 20 due to the injuries and he has played in three games after Hicks and Jaquan Brisker went out of the lineup. Brisker is on injured reserve with a concussion.

The only injured Bears player who showed improvement in health on Tuesday is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who has a hip injury. The Bears had a walk-through both Monday and Tuesday and on Tuesday Ogbongbemiga received a limited practice designation.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, was listed with limited practice availability on Monday and Tuesday, as was backup center Doug Kramer (shoulder).

Guard Teven Jenkins (calf) and running back Travis Homer (hamstring) were unable to practice for the second straight day.

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.