Bears focused on the important things and got Luther Burden signed
The Bears did the right thing.
Maybe it was Ryan Poles feeling his oats after getting his contract extension or perhaps logic simply prevailed.
Either way, the signing of wide receiver Luther Burden III for a fully guaranteed $10.965 million contract per ESPN's Adam Schefter provided further testimony to how the franchise is all in at this point. It's the first fully guaranteed Bears contract for a second-round pick.
The Bears did not quibble over a few hundred thousand dollars in measly guaranteed cash the way some teams might and actually did. The 49ers did it, apparently, because Alfred Collins, taken four picks after Burden, did not get a fully guaranteed deal. Why get picky with this when no one debated about the millions for Ben Johnson when he signed to be coach?
The difference was so minimal and the odds are extreme against a second-round pick being gone in Year 3. Maybe injuries can enter in but healthy second-rounders should last at least into their fourth year.
There was no reason to be cheap with cash figures basically slotted now for teams and the third-year guarantee being the only holdup.
Over the decades, there have been too many instances when the Bears were accused of this type of penny-pinching. The reputation started back in the George Halas era. It became history long ago with the advent of the salary cap, although there were lingering occasional stupidity. Dave McGinnis could testify to that.
They didn't use the excuse of 36th pick Quinshon Judkins being unsigned while the 35th pick, Nick Emmanwori, got a guaranteed contract. They could have just said they needed to see what happened to TreVeyon Henderson at 38 or even to Saints quarterback Tyler Shough at No. 40.
Nope, they just signed him and got it over with the way it should be done. If the Patriots, who drafted Henderson, or the Browns or the Saints or Dolphins didn't like it, tough. They don't owe those teams a thing.
The overriding reason not to fight with Burden over a few guaranteed dollars was, of course, Ben Johnson.
Burden is the slot receiver and Johnson's offense finds the slot receiver plenty. They need his explosive potential from the start. There isn't confirmation Colston Loveland will be 100% go from the opening practice yet, and he also plays a crucial role in this offense.
So far what Ben Johnson has wanted, he got. Maybe the only exception is an explosive rookie running back, although seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai will get his say in this starting Saturday morning when the rookies report.
Burden couldn't practice with the team at OTAs after a rookie camp injury, so getting him in for the first practices was all the more critical.
When they do report Saturday, every one of the rookies will be there now. The first training camp under Johnson can move forward full steam with a full roster starting Wednesday, provided Loveland's shoulder injury has healed.
There could be a few other holdover minor injuries from OTAs affecting availability but the main issues seem settled.
Whether they have Braxton Jones available immediately will be a concern but they will have two young tackles vying for the spot.
Let the 2025 Chicago Bears training camp begin.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI