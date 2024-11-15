Bear Digest

Bears Friday Injury Report vs. Packers: Both Starting Tackles Return

Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones will play against the Green Bay Packers and Montez Sweat continues to trend positive while being listed questionable.

Gene Chamberlain

Right tackle Darnell Wright and left tackle Braxton Jones will both return this week to the starting lineup after knee injuries.
Right tackle Darnell Wright and left tackle Braxton Jones will both return this week to the starting lineup after knee injuries. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in several weeks, the Bears came out of a Friday practice with what could best be termed a very positive injury report.

The only blotch on it is guard Teven Jenkins missing the game with an ankle injury as he has been declared out on Friday's official injury report.

Jenkins sat out all week after missing much of Sunday's loss to New England with an ankle injury. They still have two starting quality guards to man both of those positions in Matt Pryor and Ryan Bates.

The other player out is reserve tackle Kiran Amegadjie with a calf injury.

NO MYSTERY WHICH WAY THOMAS BROWN TAKES BEARS OFFENSE

NFC NORTH MISSION IMPOSSIBLE BEGINS FOR THOMAS BROWN

WILL CHANGE TO BEARS MEETINGS TRIGGER POSITIVE RESULT?

Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat is listed questionable but went through a full practice Friday for the first time this week after he was limited on Thursday, so he has had a gradual ramping up following last week's ankle injury.

The positives on the offensive line are both right tackle Darnell Wright and left tackle Braxton Jones will return after knee injuries and start. They both have been removed from the injury report following full practices on Friday after both had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. Both starting tackles were unavailable in last week's game when quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times.

Also back this week are linebacker Noah Sewell, who had a full practice Friday after being limited with a knee injury and missing last week, and third edge rusher Darrell Taylor. Taylor had a knee injury and missed last week's game but went through a full practice Friday.

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published |Modified
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.