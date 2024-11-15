Bears Friday Injury Report vs. Packers: Both Starting Tackles Return
For the first time in several weeks, the Bears came out of a Friday practice with what could best be termed a very positive injury report.
The only blotch on it is guard Teven Jenkins missing the game with an ankle injury as he has been declared out on Friday's official injury report.
Jenkins sat out all week after missing much of Sunday's loss to New England with an ankle injury. They still have two starting quality guards to man both of those positions in Matt Pryor and Ryan Bates.
The other player out is reserve tackle Kiran Amegadjie with a calf injury.
Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat is listed questionable but went through a full practice Friday for the first time this week after he was limited on Thursday, so he has had a gradual ramping up following last week's ankle injury.
The positives on the offensive line are both right tackle Darnell Wright and left tackle Braxton Jones will return after knee injuries and start. They both have been removed from the injury report following full practices on Friday after both had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. Both starting tackles were unavailable in last week's game when quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times.
Also back this week are linebacker Noah Sewell, who had a full practice Friday after being limited with a knee injury and missing last week, and third edge rusher Darrell Taylor. Taylor had a knee injury and missed last week's game but went through a full practice Friday.
