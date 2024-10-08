Bears Given Only One-Third Chance of Making Playoffs
The New York Jets just fired their coach and have a 2-3 record but they have a better chance of making the playoffs than the Bears, says ESPN.
The daunting task of overcoming Green Bay, Detroit and Minnesota in the NFC North keeps the analytics people from being too excited about what the Bears have done to date. It can't help to have a rookie QB like Caleb Williams, even if he has played better of late. Rookie QBs are rarely dependable.
Even with a 3-2 record and a dominant performance last week against Carolina, ESPN has determined, using its "football power index" that the Bears have only a 33% chance to make the playoffs.
This is worse than Denver (2-3), Indianapolis (2-3) and Cincinnati, which has won only one game.
The Bears have a 33% chance at the playoffs while Denver is at 34%, Indianapolis 41% and Cincinnati 35%.
In the NFC, ESPN says the Bears have a worse chance than Arizona (35%) even though they are 3-2 and the Cardinals are 2-3.
However, the Bears do rate a better shot than Seattle (28%), which has the same 3-2 record. The only teams in the NFC the Bears have better shots at the playoffs than are the Seahawks, Rams (10%), Giants (7%) and Panthers (1%).
In terms of winning the NFC North, ESPN gives the Bears a 6% chance. The Packers are at 13%, Lions 30% and Vikings 51%.
Although the Bears are given such a low chance of winning the division or making the playoffs based on ESPN's FPI metric, they somehow rate 18th overall in the league on that ESPN FPI scale.
They rank higher on the scale than Arizona, the Chargers, Colts, Broncos and Browns and Dolphins, which makes one wonder if they actually even did use a scale to determine any of this.
