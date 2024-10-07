Where Bears See the Game Coming Together for Caleb Williams
The Bears are figuring out more how to play to Caleb Williams' strengths as he also figures out how to play within the offensive system.
It's all part of the educational process with the first-year quarterback both from his standpoint and the team's.
One thing they've found already is how effective Williams can be playing up-tempo or no-huddle. He did it in Sunday's win at times. The first touchdown pass of 34 yards to DJ Moore came in a drive when they used no huddle at times.
"We were going fast-paced so that's something we're going to have to take advantage of," Moore said. "We had the defense in base when we had that drive."
In base defense, there is no slot cornerback so they can attack with the passing game.
"Stuff like that we can capitalize on," Moore said. "With Caleb growing and the pains that he went through already, you can see that he's already learned and caught up to speed in the NFL."
Bears coach Matt Eberflus liked seeing that approach and said Monday they could use it more
"I think the greatest benefit is you control the pace," Eberflus said. "You could get on the ball and snap it right away. You can get on the ball and look and see what the defense has given you in terms of the looks. You have time to change your call if you'd like to, so there's a lot of benefit to it.
"I think it's a cat and mouse game you got to play on, as a defensive guy. It's really good. It's really good to get the tempo going and the guys operate. He's (Williams) very comfortable doing that because that's what he did a lot in college, and he'll tell you that too."
It takes a good command of the offense itself to run the attack at a quicker pace.
"He's just a really good, quick learner," tight end Cole Kmet said. "It's not easy, especially at this level.
"I just think it shows his willingness to get better each an every week."
BEARS FACING DECISIONS AT GUARD AFTER BIG GAME BY PASS BLOCKERS
LONDON CALLING: BEARS TAKE DIFFERENT APPROACH TO GOING ACROSS THE POND
BEARS REPORT CARD: LITTLE SIGNIFICANT HERE BEYOND WIN BASED ON OPPONENT
WINNERS AND LOSERS FOR BEARS FROM 36-10 VICTORY OVER PANTHERS
Williams made an adjustment at the line with on the 30-yard TD pass to Moore on the skinny post that helped make the play possible, although the pinpoint pass was the real key.
"He was just making–based on the look making some adjustments there and signaled to the receivers on this side (gesture to the right) but we had that particular route on the other side," Eberflus said. "I though DJ ran a really good route there and that was sequencing right before the half there.
"I thought it was really good in terms of he pressed outside, got some separation and ran that skinny post. The ball was right there where it needed to be and good execution."
Part of learning the offense is knowing when to make checks, possibly even change into or out of a running play if he identifies a problem ahead with how the defense is lining up or disguising.
"It's getting better," Eberflus said. "It's not perfect yet, but it's getting better. Defenses give you different looks and disguise different things. Sometimes you're right when you do it–often times you're right–but sometimes you're not. We're getting better at that week to week."
It's going to take more reps from Williams for that to improve, as it will in every area.
"I think it's just with time, with time and experience, exposure to it," Eberflus said. "Every week it's different, different teams disguise different ways.
"You've got to be on the tells and make sure you're on point there."
While the thinking part of the game was important, Eberflus was simply more impressed with Williams' passing consistency in his fifth start. Averaging more than 8 yards per pass attempt is winning football in the NFL and Williams averaged 10.5 against a defense that wasn't especially vulnerable against the pass until Sunday. The Panthers came into the game ranked 18th in passing yardage allowed.
"We haven't had a big game like that by the receivers yet," Eberflus said. "Playing point guard, he's done that a couple games ago in the last game getting it to the tight ends and backs.
"This was getting the ball down the field to the receivers, and that was most exciting to me."
Twitter: BearsOnSI