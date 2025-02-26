Bears GM Ryan Poles geared up to get aggressive with the roster
Ryan Poles is playing no favorites as he prepares for an overhaul.
The Bears GM could had one key word at the combine when talking about any of the players on the current roster, Caleb Williams aside. That was competition.
Even players who Poles brought in last season as a free agent, specifically running back D'Andre Swift, can expect to be required to compete for their time.
Poles wasn't even giving a break to one of his own great draft successes, left tackle Braxton Jones, after undergoing ankle surgery for his December broken bone.
"Braxton did a good job," Poles said. "Obviously, you never want guys to go through injuries. We have to see how he comes out on the other side of this. I know everything has been progressing on schedule. He's doing a good job with that. He's been very active with rehabbing and getting back on his feet.
"That's another spot where there will be competition. You build the line with the best five guys. We will see how that goes through this offseason and training camp."
Running back D'Andre Swift had is role reduced in Johnson's offense at Detroit from their first season under coach Dan Campbell to the second one. It as someone ironic then that Johnson as the good cop on Swift, but Poles, who brought him to Chicago, was bad cop
"Yeah, so I was with Swifty when we first drafted him in Detroit a number of years ago, and I followed his career even after he left Detroit," Johnson said." I think very highly of him. He's an explosive athlete. There's a number of things that he can do both in the running game and the passing game."
Poles was much less certain about the running back situation and even sees the possibility of acquiring a back.
"We are going to take a look at what is available to us," Poles said. "I really believe it lines up with the additions we are going to have over the next two players acquisition periods of free agency and the draft.
"Well be in a position to have a strong run game, to stay balanced, which in turn helps the quarterback out as well."
The attitude Poles reflected about the backfield situation typified his view of the whole offseason.
It's hunting time for the Bears GM. He anticipates change and not staying still on people because there are opportunities for it.
“I think there always are," he said. "When you get to the end of each year based on how everything is built with contracts it’s a fresh start. I don’t really believe you can take momentum from one year to the next. You really have to start over and build from the ground up. Obviously, the more continuity you have with contracts, that’s helpful.
"I think we can be aggressive in the way we approach this offseason and get players in here who can help us take the next step.”
The bottom line: No one's job is a given, well, except for Caleb Williams.