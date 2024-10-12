Bears Guard Matt Pryor Fined $6,527 for Fight Against Panthers
Last Sunday's fight between the Bears and Carolina Panthers was more costly for Carolina, according to figures released Saturday by the NFL.
Bears guard Matt Pryor was fined $6,527 for his involvement Sunday in the fourth-quarter brawl at the back of the end zone against the Panthers.
He was the only Bears player fined for the fight, but Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness and linebacker D.J. Johnson $6,948 for their involvement in it. Horn and Pryor were ejected from the game after it occurred.
Also being fined from that game was Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble, who had to leave with a concussion after he used his helmet against Jaquan Brisker following a reception as the Bears safety tried to tackle him. Tremble lowered his helmet crown into Brisker, who tried to avoid the helmet contact.
The play resulted in Brisker also suffering a concussion, his third in three years.
Tremble was fined $17,083 for the play.
The fines can be appealed to the league.
Pryor became the fifth Bears player fined this season.
Montez Sweat was fined $16,883 for an unpenalized horse-collar tackle in Week 3 against the rams in the third quarter.
The other fines were from the game with the Colts.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards was fined $16,883 for a unpenalized hip-drop tackle in the second quarter of the Week 2 game against Indianapolis, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was fined $7,000 for a blow to the head and neck area while being penalized for roughing the passer and Tyrique Stevenson was fined $8,143 for taunting.