Browns' injury epidemic can ruin guard's reunion game against Bears

The Bears have injury problems mostly on defense still, although wide receiver Rome Odunze still hasn't gone through a full practice since suffering a foot injury.

Odunze was able to go on a limited basis Thursday. However, the Cleveland Brown could show up at Soldier Field with backups and practice squad players manning some key spots.

They already knew they'd be without starting center Ethan Pocic for the season due to an Achilles tear suffered last week. Starting left guard Nick Bitonio has missed two straight practices with knee and back issues.

Now, it's possible a reunion against the Bears for former Chicago guard Teven Jenkins might not occur because the Browns' fill-in had only a limited practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury. He had gone through a full practice on Wednesday.

Cleveland's starting right tackle Jack Conklin missed two straight practices in the concussion protocol. Jenkins was expected to play because right guard Wyatt Teller has a calf injury and has had to sit out two straight practices.

Even third-string guard Zak Zinter, Jenkins' backup, sat out part of Thursday's practice with a back injury.

Jenkins wasn't brought back by the Bears in free agency after his initial contract expired in March. The 2020 second-round pick missed 23 games while playing for Chicago.

Cleveland's injury issues are big at spots besides the offensive line, although that's the worst area. The Browns had nine players who couldn't practice at all both Wednesday and Thursday.

Besides Bitonio, Conklin and Teller, Cleveland had defensive tackle Mason Graham (rib), defensive tackle Adin Huntington (quad), tight end David Njoku (knee), running back Dylan Sampson (calf/hand), wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion/rib) and cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) all sit out two straight days of work.

Their only positive news was safety Grant Delpit (illness/groin) was upgraded from missing practice to a limited Thursday practice.

The Bears' injury report remained exactly as it was Wednesday, with DB Kyler Gordon (groin) and backup running back Travis Homer (ankle) the only full absences. Besides Odunze, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) also went through a limited practice. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) was also limited.

The outlook for an Odunze and Stevenson to return this week is trending positive, and Friday's practice could be revealing for both.

