Bears Inactives: Edge Rusher Darrell Taylor Out Against Patriots

Bears edge rusher Darrell Taylor, their third outside player in the pass rush rotation, will be inactive for Sunday's game with New England.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor is on the Bears inactive list for Sunday's game with New England. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bears edge rusher Darrell Taylor will be unavailable in the pass rotation against the New England Patriots.

Taylor has a knee injury and practiced earlier in the week but missed Friday's practice and is on the inactive list for the game.

The Bears will rely, instead, on Jake Martin, Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy in their rotation with starters Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker at end.

Taylor had two sacks in the opener but hasn't had one since then, although he has been credited with nine pressures according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.

The other inactives include safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), tackle Darnell Wright (knee), tackle Braxton Jones (knee), tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), guard Nate Davis (back) and defensive back Ameer Speed, who had been promoted from the practice squad for this game.

The inactives for New England are wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Christian Elliss, quarterback Joe Milton III, offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, defensive tackle Eric Johnson and newly acquired edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.



