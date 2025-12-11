Caleb Williams gets Hall-of-Fame comparison from Jim Schwartz

Caleb Williams still has work to do if he wants to truly become the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears have been looking for.

But even though he’s a work in progress, he’s certainly caught the eye of opposing players and coaches for his weekly Houdini acts of sack avoidance.

His latest admirer is the man who will be scheming to stop him this coming Sunday: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who spoke to reporters Thursday Williams reminds him of a new-age Fran Tarkenton.

“I saw a stat somwhere that he has had 30 unblocked blitzers or rushers, and he’s taken zero sacks on those guys,” Schwartz said of the second-year Bears quarterback. “So he just has the ability to see them coming—somehow, eyes in the back of his head—make guys miss, and then extend plays.

“And when he does, he threatens the entire field. He can throw across his body 50 yards down the field, and he can dot an ‘I’ when he does it. So it’s not just taking the run game away from him. It’s taking [away] the scrambles to throw. That stuff puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”

#Bears QB Caleb Williams reminds #Browns DC Jim Schwartz of Fran Tarkenton. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/x8MbrldSga — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 11, 2025

Tarkenton, who was even known as “The Scrambler,” is often thought of as the original dual-threat quarterback. Now, scores upon scores of players emulate his style. But Williams could be the most special Tarkenton reincarnation we’ve yet seen.

Schwartz’s defense, led by the super-powered Myles Garrett, will present a tremendous challenge for Williams and the Bears offense, especially in a potentially frigid game that could be hard to throw in. So expecting a high-volume pass attack would be far-fetched from the start, not least because you’d be counting on rookie Ozzy Trapilo to spend a lot of time blocking Garrett. Furthermore, passing the ball hasn’t been the most efficient part of the Bears’ offensive of late.

But Williams’ creativity is a great equalizer on every dropback.

The bevy of throws he made in the second half of last week’s game against the Packers, including his thread-the-needle touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus, and his sideline escape toss to Cole Kmet are one-of-one plays that show how dangerous Williams is when he gets on the move. No effort to contain him within the pocket are guaranteed to succeed, and he has the talent to make you pay with his arm as well as his legs.

Even as Williams looks to hone his magic into something more conventionally efficient in the passing game, he can always fall back on his peerless creativity to get him through a play. And his opponents know it.

More Chicago Bears News: