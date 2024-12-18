Bears Injury Report: Roschon Johnson Closer to Returning
The Bears could finally be reaching a point where they don't need to rely on DJ Moore or Doug Kramer to carry the ball when there is a need for a yard or two.
Power back Roschon Johnson is progressing through concussion protocol to the point where he would have had a full practice Wednesday if the Bears had held a full practice instead of a walk-through.
Johnson has missed two straight games with the concussion, and went out in the game against the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Other players with concussions haven't progressed as well and also guard Teven Jenkins would have missed a practice Wednesday because of a calf injury.
Guard Ryan Bates, tackle Braxton Jones and safety Jaquan Brisker all have concussions and wouldn't have practiced Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter remains sidelined with a knee injury, but defensive end Darrell Taylor would have practiced if one had been held. Taylor has a shoulder injury.
Injuries continue to be a huge problem for Detroit.
Besides a long list of players on IR, running back David Montgomery (knee), defensive back Brian Branch (calf) and guard Graham Glasgow (knee) would not have practiced if one had been held. Linebacker Trevor Nowask (concussion) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) would have gone through full practice.
Players who are unavailable for the Lions are defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, defensive tackle David Bada, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, defensive lineman Marcus Davenport, defensive lineman John Cominsky, linebacker Alex Anzalone, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, linebacker Derrick Barnes, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.
Twitter: BearsOnSI