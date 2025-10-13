Bears kicking situation takes a reported turn for the worse

Jake Moody’s career #’s heading into MNF tonight. #DaBears



31 career games over 3 seasons



46-62 on FG’s 74.2%

20-29yd FG’s 16/17

30-39yd FG’s 14/16

40-49yd FG’s 10/17

50+yd FG’s 6-12

Long of 57yds

XP’s 94/96



*Played in 1 game in 2025 for SF

- 1/3



*In 89 career games for the…