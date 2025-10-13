Bears kicking situation takes a reported turn for the worse
Jake Moody could very well be kicking and doing more than kicking off for the Bears against the Washington Commanders.
Elevated by standard elevation from the practice squad earlier Monday, the former 49ers kicker is more than a "precaution," according to a report by Brad Biggs of the Tribune.
Biggs reported Cairo Santos' right leg injury flared up over the weekend.
Moody is available to kick after being added to the practice squad following his release by the 49ers prior to Week 2.
"Sounds like he could very well be handling kicking duties tonight at Washington," Biggs posted on X.
Santos suffered his injury in the third quarter of the game with the Raiders on Sept. 28. He continued to place-kick afterward and made a 52-yard field goal but didn't handle kickoff duties twice after that as punter Tory Taylor took that over.
Moody made 46 of his 62 attempts (74.2%) in San Francisco during two-plus seasons kicking after Robbie Gould decided to retire. He hit 21 of 25 in 2023 but then slumped to 24 of 34 in 2024 and the team released him after two misses from inside 40 yards in the season opener.
Santos has made 85.5% of his career kicks for 12 NFL seasons and he has made 89.2% for the Bears (140 of 157). Santos had 23 Bears field goals 50 yards or longer, tying him for the most in franchise history with Gould. He is 6 of 7 this season.
