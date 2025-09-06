Bears label Jaylon Johnson questionable after limited practices
Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson both stepped up their participation in practice Saturday and Monangai no longer is listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Monangai, Domnique Robinson and Devin Duvernay have been completely removed from the injury report. Monangai had a hamstring injury that he dealt with since the Aug. 10 preseason opener with Miami. Linebacker T.J. Edwards is doubtful, as coach Ben Johnson had revealed before practice and before the official injury report.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, cornerback Josh Blackwell and Roschon Johnson are the biggest uncertainties on that report as questionable or 50-50 to play.
Blackwell practiced again Friday on a limited basis for the second straight day. Jaylon Johnson was limited in practice the entire week and hasn't had a full practice since OTAs.
Whether the Bears would allow their veteran cornerback to step onto the field in a game situation without full preparation in at least one practice is an entire uncertainty.
"So really just depends on where my body's at," Johnson said earlier this week about the determining factor. "Because again, I've been out for six weeks, so hopefully my body responds fairly quickly and I can feel good."
If Jaylon Johnson can't play, it's possible his replacement would be Nahshon Wright, who practiced since OTAs with the team. They also have Jaylon Jones as a possibility, but he left in free agency and wasn't in Dennis Allen's defensive scheme in OTAs or training camp. The Bears brought him back on waivers Aug. 27.
As for Roschon Johnson, he practiced for the first time in a month and has been out with a foot injury. He went only on a limited basis, so labeling him questionable almost seems questionable itself.
