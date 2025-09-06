Bears feeling strong about backfield situation but not T.J. Edwards
The Bears are unlikely to have linebacker T.J. Edwards on the field Monday night against Minnesota but coach Ben Johnson is entirely confident in a banged-up running back corps many have questioned, whether it's in the opener or for the future.
Johnson on Saturday said Edwards will be officially listed as doubtful and is missing every practice this week. His replacement will be rookie Ruben Hyppolite.
The running back situation is less clear as Roschon Johnson has been out since early August but Kyle Monangai's hamstring injury hasn't been severe enough to keep him from the practice field and it appears he'll get some carries in relief of starter D'Andre Swift against the Vikings.
"I think I've been, I think, pretty open since I got here about Swifty and how highly I think of him," Ben Johnson said Saturday. "Monangai has really hit his stride there over the course of the spring and camp. I trust that guy at this point, which is a big thing to say for a player like that. He just he tends to do everything so right.
"I'm hopeful Roschon will come back here soon. We have Brittain Brown, who came on late in camp but we were really impressed with what he did in practice and what he put on tape. And so we'd have no problem giving him the ball in games also. So we feel like we have a pretty good corps of guys there."
Johnson more than let on that the Bears' emphasis is passing the ball, anyway.
"And then because we're so uniquely set up to have so much perimeter skill, that maybe the ball doesn't go to that one room (running backs) as much, and that's the competition we have each and every week is where is the ball going to go. I've already told you that that's the struggle that we have as a staff is making sure we get the ball distributed to the right guys here and give them all a chance to showcase what they can do. We have no shortage of playmakers. That's really, in short, why we feel really good about not just the running back room but our entire stable on offense."
That stable could also include DJ Moore carrying the ball out of the backfield, as the Bears have shown.
"Listen, we feel really good about this game plan and we're going to do whatever it takes, whatever the situation is, to find a way to come out on top," Johnson said.
As for Hyppolite getting his first NFL action with Edwards sidelined, it's not a risk in the eyes of coaches. They see Hyppolite much as Johnson says he views Monangai.
"He's really come into his own," Johnson said. " I think he's a guy that he's really smart, he takes it seriously, really athletic. (Dennis Allen), that side of the ball, theyve really grown to think that he's someone that we can depend on even though we're going to have the bright lights of Monday Night Football on us.
"And so yeah, I would anticipate him on the field on defense. He's got to be a playmaker for us on special teams and I think we're going to continue to see that player ascend."
