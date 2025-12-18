Two key Bears weapons out against Packers and another is uncertain

Not only are the Bears careening toward their big showdown against Green Bay without two of their big-play threats, but they might be out a third.

Both wide receiver Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are out for the Packers game on the official injury report, and this was always seen as a strong possibility after neither practiced the first two days this week. They didn't practice Thursday, either.

But running back D'Andre Swift is questionable or 50-50 to play due to a groin injury that popped up this week on Wednesday.

Swift practiced only on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

Luther Burden -



DNPx2 so far. CHI viewing him as day to day.

Finally pulled up video, hard to tell when zooming in but mechanism does give concern for possible high ankle or midfoot sprain as the 2nd defender lands on his ankle/foot.

Hard to tell though. Lot of squinting. pic.twitter.com/hSqyyLt5AA — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 17, 2025

Swift missed the victory over Cincinnati Nov. 2 because of a groin injury that had put him on the injury report over a four-week stretch. He missed only the game.

Swift is coming off an 18-carry, 98-yard game against the Browns.

D’Andre Swift is playing easily the best football of his career right now for the #Bears. Obviously the running scheme and blocking gets a ton of credit.



But props to him for getting himself right, elevating and executing what’s ask. Also shout out to Eric Bienemy. pic.twitter.com/YI0CsLxAoi — Danny Meehan (@DanMeehan90) December 14, 2025

The groin injury has become the Bears' downfall all season, from Kyler Gordon to Jaylon Johnson, to Tremaine Edmunds and now Swift.

The outlook is much more positive for Edmunds to return to the 53-man roster from injured reserve this week after his groin injury. He has had two limited practices but on Thursday went through his first full practice since before the injury occurred in mid-November.

His window to return opened this week.

Caleb finds Devin Duvernay on an absolutely disgusting throw pic.twitter.com/O7hMVr72aB — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) December 8, 2025

The only others on the injury report for the game are defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and tight end Cole Kmet.

Tryon-Shoyinka is questionable but not due to injury. He missed the last two practices for personal reasons.

Kmet is questionable but it seems more of a formality as he had a full practice Thursday and limited ons on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle and knee injury.

Ogbongbemiga is out with a hamstring injury.

The situation with Swift could leave them leaning on running back Kyle Monangai more. He had 57 yards rushing on 14 carries and Swift 63 yards on 13 carries in the first game with the Packers.

Odunze hadn't played against the Packers two weeks ago. Burden had played against the Packers and had six receptions for 67 yards, including their most explosive reception of 27 yards. Without him and Odunze, they'll turn to DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus and possibly Devin Duvernay or some younger receivers on the practice squad. Jahdae Walker might be the most prominent of them.

With the injuries at WR wonder if we get to see Jahdae Walker out there in the next couple games pic.twitter.com/wgfcQLWAPj — 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖗𝕯𝖔𝖜𝖓🎄 (@B3ARDOWNN) December 15, 2025

"I think we’ve got some young guys in there that we were really impressed with throughout training camp that ended up being on the practice squad," Ben Johnson said. "If called upon, I think they've done a great job soaking the offense in over the course of the season so far and being involved. (Assistant head coach / wide receivers) coach (Antwaan Randle) El has done a great job with them, just keeping them engaged and walking through.

"They're in a great spot and I feel that way about all the guys that are either on the practice squad or have been primarily special teams players up to this point.”

Rome and Luther both out. Huge losses for the Bears.



BIG game for Colston and D.J. Saturday. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/Xn9cmuaZvz — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 18, 2025

