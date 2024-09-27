Bears Left Out of the Fun as 3-Way NFC North Battle Begins
The Green Bay Packers took a big hit in Week 1 with the loss of Jordan Love, and had changed both defensive coordinators and schemes over the offseason.
The Minnesota Vikings lost their starting quarterback in free agency, had numerous injuries and even suffered the tragic death of Khyree Jackson, yet they're unbeaten and surprising the league with a quarterback who bounced from the Jets to Carolina to San Francisco and now to their starting backfield.
The Detroit Lions still really haven't addressed the receiver position beyond having Amon-Ra St. Brown, personnel-wise and lost a game at home to Tampa Bay that they figured to win. They're still the team to fear most in the division based on last season.
And the Bears?
The changes they made were done intentionally to improve the team. They brought in a new offensive coordinator, new offense, new quarterback, two new receivers, a new running back and a new tight end. Their defense is even more dominant than at the end of last season, ranking eighth overall and 10th in points allowed. Yet, they can't move the football a few inches when they need to do it.
None of this says much for coach Matt Eberflus or his offensive staff, especially when they're having offensive leadership meetings three weeks into the season.
And Eberflus hand-picked offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from a group of candidates that included Klint Kubiak, Kliff Kingbury and Zac Robinson, who have their offenses with new teams ranked in the top half of the league.
It doesn't say much for the future in Chicago with this staff.
Three seasons into the rebuild, it doesn't say much for GM Ryan Poles, the offensive line savant, when his offensive linemen can't block the worst run defense in the NFL.
NFC North On SI Ratings
- Vikings, 2. Lions, 3. Packers, 4. Bears
Minnesota Vikings
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
This Week: Vikings vs. Packers (Noon Sunday, Lambeau Field)
Player Flying Under the Radar: LG Blake Brandel. Brandel won the starting job in training camp and he's made it clear through three weeks that he's not going to let it go. Brandel has allowed one pressure (no sacks, no QB hits) in 95 pass-blocking snaps. On top of that, he's graded by Pro Football Focus as the fifth-best run-blocking guard in the league through three weeks.
Week 4 Opposing Player to Fear: Can we go with a coach here? Honestly, Matt LaFleur should scare the Vikings as much as anyone on Green Bay's roster. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores talked up LaFleur this week and if there's an offensive mind who can crack Flores' code it might be the guy running the show at Lambeau. That said, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy were dizzied by Minnesota's defense. If that combo couldn't solve the puzzle, who can? LaFleur and (presumably) Jordan Love have a big test coming to town.
Detroit Lions
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
This Week: Lions vs. Seahawks (8:15 p.m. Monday, Ford Field)
Player Flying Under the Radar: Safety Kerby Joseph is quickly rising up the ranks amongst the better safeties in the NFC. Always known as a takeaway machine, Joseph has made strides after freelancing too much earlier in his career. He has two interceptions through the season’s first three games and has paired nicely with Brian Branch after the Alabama product moved from nickel cornerback to safety.
Week 4 Opposing Player to Fear: Seattle as a team has presented nightmares for the Lions over the last several years. Dan Campbell is 0-3 against the Seahawks, including a crushing loss in Week 2 at home last season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf has given the Lions lots of problems over his three games against them, catching a total of 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions’ secondary is in for another stiff test against Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Green Bay Packers
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
This Week: Vikings vs. Packers (Noon Sunday, Lambeau Field)
Player Flying Under the Radar: RT Zach Tom. Because he was a fourth-round draft pick, Tom probably will never get his due as a premier offensive tackle. But Tom is one of the best in the business. Through three games, he has allowed exactly zero quarterback pressures. He’s on a 10-game streak without allowing a sack. The Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard, who has four sacks, lines up mostly on the defense’s left, so that will be a big matchup.
Opposing Player to Fear: On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Aaron Jones. “Who?” LaFleur replied. It was a tough-in-cheek answer. Jones was a heart-and-soul player for the Packers. When he was finally healthy at the end of last season, his dominance helped carry the Packers to the playoffs. Jones is fourth in yards per carry (5.4) and second in yards after contact (4.0).
Chicago Bears
Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
This Week: Bears vs. Rams (Noon Sunday, Soldier Field)
Player Flying Under the Radar: Safety Kevin Byard. Much of the talk out of Philadelphia suggested Byard was through after he had a bad second half last year when traded to the Eagles by the Titans, but Byard has been a stable force in back that the Bears defense lacked last year. He has allowed 20 receiving yards, missed one tackle and has an 85.4 passer rating against when targeted. Pro Football Focus has him graded 13th among all NFL safeties.
Opposing Player to Fear: It's Matthew Stafford. Even without injured Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and using a largely non-descript group of backups, the Rams QB is a threat to pull out wins based on experience. He did it last week against the 49ers in comeback fashion. With 45 game-winning drives and 36 fourth-quarter comebacks, Stafford is one of the most clutch QBs of modern times and has had to play without or with good receivers. He beat the Bears in L.A. in 2021 and is 12-9 against them, 20 starts coming with the Lions.
