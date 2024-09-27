Why the Bears Running Game Isn't Working and How They Fix It
The lack of a Bears running game eats at the team's soul.
Sure, they needed to be better at passing, but they've always been able to run. It's their heritage.
Yet, here they are 31st in rushing after finishing first and second the last two years.
"I think for us it's the rhythm of the run game, staying connected on our first and second level blocks right there, backs involved right there as far as trusting it," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. "There's been flashes. We've done a great job in our practice reps, we've done a great job in our preseason reps, but the reality is we haven’t performed up to our standards in game right now.
"For us that goes back to the fundamentals, our techniques. We're reiterating them with those guys. The players have done a great job talking about full ownership of their role and responsibility on each play. As we go, each week, we gotta keep getting better, keep improving, especially in the run game there."
They have produced less yardage each week on the ground and last week couldn't run against the worst run defense in football.
Waldron's explanation is one way to look at it. Some might just blame him but he had the 11th ranked running attack in Seattle in his first year there.
Here are alternative reasons they aren't running.
1. They Trail
It's not easy for offensive coordinators to call running plays if they're losing in the game. It's not even good strategy if it's later in the game and they're trailing, but even earlier a coordinator losing in the game feels the pressure to push the envelope.
The Bears have trailed so far in 141 minutes and 57 seconds of a possible 180 minutes.
They are constantly behind, chasing a deficit and throwing to try to make it up.
2. Fewer QB Rushing Yards
Justin Fields was a poor passer every year in Chicago by any standard, but he scared the death out of defenses as a runner.
Last year the Bears had 468 yards scrambling from Fields and Tyson Bagent. They had 304 yards rushing on planned runs. The Bears have 60 yards on six rushes from Williams so far, an average of 340 total yards on the year but those are almost all scramble yards. He's not a part of their offense as a running threat like Fields.
As a result, run defenses focus on the running back. They don't need to worry about Williams on a planned run. The extra concern about Fields in the past helped make the Bears offensive linemen look like better blockers than they were, and the running backs had an extra half step start.
This is the trade off of getting a QB known for passing and one who is a runner.
3. Offensive Line Health
They've had two different starting offensive lines in three games and could have a third switch if Darnell Wright isn't able to go Sunday, although he was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday despite a back injury. Nate Davis' situation at right guard has been a constant question because of a groin injury he seems to have had since training camp.
Switching lines constantly was a problem last year in continuity and it continues. Even if Wright plays, he wasn't practicing in team scrimmage this week in practice Wednesday or Thursday. It doesn't help to switch constantly.
4. D'Andre Swift's Struggles
He's struggling. There's no doubt bout it. A 1.8-yard average for 37 carries, and 20 yards of the 68 came on one rush.
Swift was used to looking for a hole to run through behind the Eagles line and the Lions line.
Welcome to Chicago.
Is it all Swift? No. Khalil Herbert averages 2.0 yards a carry behind the same line.
Roschon Johnson had a little more success last week at 3.8 yards a carry but he has only eight attempts.
Bears running backs coach Chad Morton said Swift doesn't pout but is unhappy about his start. He doesn't see Swift pressing at the moment, which could lead to even worse play.
"I don't really see it right now, I don't," he said. "I just think it's just everybody has to be better, you know what I mean. It's not a running back, just the O-line, the receivers are a big factor in that, the tight ends, even the quarterbacks carrying out fakes.
"That's a lot of stuff that we all have to get better at and as coaches too. We've got to get better at, you know, creating great plays. We all have a part in this thing."
5. Passing Struggles
This could end if Williams has found his timing in the passing game after last week. This can't be assumed. A 363-yard day against Indianapolis isn't like doing it against Kansas City or Baltimore. He could go out this week and throw for 100 yards again. They need to see consistent yardage.
This impacts the running game. A passing game threat can scare defenses out of the box.
When or if Williams' passing becomes sharper, the defense will need to cheat to stopping the pass and it might open up the run more.
For now, the Bears have no running game from the backs, their passing game is trying to find its footing and it's a total struggle to move the ball.
6. Khari Blasingame
One of the better blocking fullbacks in the league last year, Blasingame has been out with a knee injury for two games and had just six offensive plays in the first game. Blaming the run game problems on this is a huge leap, however. It's uncertain how much Waldron actually would have used Blasingame because he didn't have a fullback in his Seattle offenses.
However, it sure would have helped to have him available as a lead blocker on first-and-goal at the 4 on Sunday.
