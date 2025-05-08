Bears to look at 'aging' former Georgia QB in rookie camp tryout
The Bears are no strangers to undrafted quarterbacks making their roster.
Undrafted Division II QB Tyson Bagent remains their backup going into his third season, although he'll definitely receive a challenge now from veteran NFL backup Case Keenum.
Austin Reed was with them all last year on their practice squad after he signed as an undrafted free agent and is on the 90-man roster now.
Chicago will look this weekend at yet another undrafted QB when Elon's Matthew Downing takes part in rookie minicamp, but only on a tryout basis.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com has Downing ranked the highest at his position of the undrafted free agents to take part in this weekend's Bears rookie camp, regardless of whether they have a contract already or are there on a tryout basis. He is ranked the 10th best undrafted free agent QB for 2025 by Reuter.
The 6-foot, 206-pound QB threw for 3,964 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions in college. He started 20 games for the Division I FCS school in the last two seasons.
Downing is no mere small school QB, however. Elon was his fourth stop and he played seven years in college. He would be a 26-year-old rookie at this training camp should he make the 90-man roster.
Downing's college career started at Georgia in 2018 when one of the Bulldogs' backups was Justin Fields, and he completed 8 of 10 passes that season. Jake Fromm was the Georgia starter that season and Fields eventually went to Ohio State.
Then Downing moved over to Texas Christian from 2019-21 but didn't get a chance to play again as he threw only 34 passes and completed 20 for 194 yards and a TD with an interception. At the time, he was behind Max Duggan and Chandler Morris.
In 2022, he move on to Louisiana Tech and again wasn't the starter as Parker McNeil and Landry Lyddy played ahead of him.
It wasn't until 2023 and 2024 that Downing had the chance to play regularly, as he led the Phoenix to 6-5 and 6-6 records.
Downing addressed the age issue when he was about to play his final college season.
"People say all the time, ‘You're 24, give it up,’” Downing told Miles Hayford of the Elon News Network. “I just don't see it that way. People haven’t walked in my shoes and people don't understand what I've been through to get here.”
Last year the Bears signed wide receiver John Jackson, defensive back Leon Jones, defensive tackle DaShaun Mallory and linebacker Paul Moala to the roster after giving them tryouts during rookie minicamp. They also signed veteran free agent receiver Freddie Swain and tight end Tommy Sweeney after being given tryouts during rookie minicamp.
Jackson remains with the team but he was cut first and was on the practice squad last season.
Perhaps the best example of a rookie tryout player who succeeded with the Bears was Cam Meredith, the wide receiver who was invited for a tryout during rookie camp and earned a roster spot in 2015.
Then he went on to be successful enough to contribute in a backup and starting role before he left as a restricted free agent. A bad knee injury in 2017 contruted to his departure from Chicago.
