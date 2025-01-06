Bears Opponents for 2025 Include Home Vs. Cowboys and Steelers
For a team in last place, the Bears hardly came away with what looks like a soft slate of opponents for 2025.
With the end of the regular season, the final few slots were solidified for the 2025 schedule and the Bears must play a formidable slate because they face the AFC North teams. It's made tougher with games against the 49ers and Cowboys, who wound up in last place but traditionally can be expected to bounce back.
Besides playing the Vikings, Packers and Lions home and road in the division, the Bears will host the Cowboys, Giants, Saints, Browns and Steelers.
They'll play nine road games next season and the opponents outside the division are the Eagles, Commanders, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals and Raiders.
They play 10 games against teams that made this season's playoffs: The three division opponents twice, the Eagles, Commanders, Ravens and Steelers.
They last played the Cowboys at home in 2019. The Steelers game could be an interesting one if Justin Fields is still with the team and playing.
The game with Baltimore will be the first since they traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens.
