Bears' perfect trade proposal to steal Micah Parsons from Cowboys
The Chicago Bears have definitely made a whole lot of moves to improve their roster this offseason, but they are still lacking in one very glaring area: the pass rush.
Yes, the Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, but he managed just three sacks in Indianapolis last year, so he is definitely a wild card. It's also important to remember that Montez Sweat did not have a very good season in 2024 and has been banged up by injuries.
That's why Chicago fans have been clamoring for their team to sign one of the remaining veteran edge rushers in free agency, but a far better one may have just become available via trade: Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
Parsons has requested a trade from the Cowboys due to a contract dispute, and while this certainly does not mean Dallas will actually move Parsons, the Bears should undoubtedly inquire.
But what would it take to poach Parsons, who is just 26 years old and has already rattled off 52.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons?
Well, obviously, a first-round draft pick would be at the center of any trade package. Some feel that a pair of first-rounders would be required, Khalil Mack style, but that's still not very common. Even Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was said to be worth no more than a single first-round draft choice back when he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason (he ultimately was given an extension).
So yes: It is possible for Chicago to pry Parsons away from Dallas for just one first-round pick and other assets. Austin Booker would almost certainly have to be included, the Bears' 2024 fifth-round selection who is widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate. So perhaps something like Booker, a first-rounder, a second-rounder and a Day 3 pick in 2027 could be enough to at least catch the Cowboys' attention.
There will obviously be plenty of other teams in the running for Parsons, who is unquestionably one of the best players in football. But I really don't think it's a guarantee that Dallas would be able to nab multiple first-round draft choices in exchange for the Penn State product.
The Bears are knocking on the door in the NFC North, and acquiring Parsons would greatly improve their chances. Even if the cost would be steep.