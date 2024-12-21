Bear Digest

Bears Place Ryan Bates on IR and Promote Darrynton Evans

The concussion that kept guard Ryan Bates out of games has now landed him on injured reserve, and the Bears had one other injury issue related to the offensive line.

Running back Darrynton Evans is swarmed against the 49ers on a carry in a 38-13 Bears loss.
Backup guard Ryan Bates has had a season greatly reduce by injuries and now it's over for that reason.

Bates, acquired in a trade with Buffalo for a fifth-round draft pick, was placed on injured reserve Saturday as a result of a concussion. He had missed the previous four games and has played in only three games this season, with two starts and 105 total plays.

The Bears filled his roster spot by promoting running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad.

Also, the Bears could be down another potential guard replacement besides Kramer because backup center Doug Kramer was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue. Kramer is now questionable for Sunday's game with the Lions.

Kramer is a center but has played guard at times this year in an emergency. He also has lined up as a fullback on short yardage plays.

Normally the Bears would be fine for a game depth-wise at guard anyway but starting left guard Teven Jenkins is questionable for the game with a calf injury. He practiced only on Friday and was limited in the work he did.

