D'Andre Swift Receives Biggest Bears Fine of the Season

Running back hit with a $22,511 fine for unnecessary roughness on a run he made against the Vikings on Monday night.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat knocks down Vikings QB Sam Darnold during the second half in Monday's Minnesota win.
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat knocks down Vikings QB Sam Darnold during the second half in Monday's Minnesota win. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Running back D'Andre Swift isn't exactly the player you'd think of to be involved in a play outside the rules but he has drawn the steepest fine from the NFL for an incident in Monday night's game at Minnesota.

Swift was fined $22,511 for using his helmet to deliver a blow on a 6-yard run around right end when he was tackled by Josh Metellus with 6:48 left in the first half.

There was no penalty give out for the play.

The fine for Swift passed the previous high this year for any Bears player. That was the $19,697 fine cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was slapped with by the league for an incident involving Detroit's Jameson Williams in the 23-20 Thanksgiving Day win by the Lions over Chicago.

Last week defensive end Darrell Taylor received his third fine of the year, $16,883, for hitting 49ers QB Brock Purdy in the the head in the 38-13 loss by the Bears at San Francisco Dec. 8.

Swift's fine was only the second this season given to a Bears offensive player. Matt Pryor had the other one during an end zone fight at Soldier Field against New England.

