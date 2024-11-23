Bears Put Adrian Colbert Right to Work on Sunday's 53-Man Roster
This is a real plug-and-play operation.
The Bears took safety Adrian Colbert off the street and put him onto their practice squad this week, then on Saturday put him right onto the 53-man roster through standard elevation.
Colbert, who was one of the stars in the last few episodes of HBO's Hard Knocks when he was cut by the team, had been with Chicago in 2022 and 2023 mostly with the practice squad. He has played in 42 NFL games with 22 starts for the 49ers, Dolphins, Giants, Jets and Bears.
The story behind Colbert was an inspirational one as he had been a star youth player and then was hit by a car while riding his bike and badly injured, but then recovered to play the game again when doctors couldn't initially promise he'd ever be able to play again.
Bears GM Ryan Poles had called it one of his toughest cuts ever when he told Colbert he hadn't made the team, and got emotional about it in the HBO show. "This kills me," Poles told Colbert when he made the cut.
Colbert has been in two Bears games, both in 2022. He was on the practice squad last season.
The Bears need Colbert up because of his familiarity with their defensive scheme and because of the concussion to Jaquan Brisker and ankle injury to Elijah Hicks. They've already ruled Hicks out for the game. Brisker is on IR.
They'll start Jonathan Owens at the safety spot alongside Kevin Byard but they also have Tarvarius Moore and now Colbert, in case there are more injuries at the position. Colbert also would play a big special teams role. He has 11 career special teams tackles.
A move the Bears didn't make with the practice squad is probably a good sign.
They could have promoted running back Darrynton Evans to the 53-man roster because of the groin injury bothering running back D'Andre Swift. By leaving Evans down, it at least shows the confidence they have in Swift's health. He is listed questionable for the game, although he did go through a full practice on Friday.
