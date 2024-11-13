Bears Release $30 Million Free Agent Acquisition
The strange saga of Nate Davis with the Bears has come to an end.
Davis is no longer an ornament on the Chicago roster as they have released him
Davis on Sunday was said to be suffering from a back injury and was deemed out on Saturday, one day before they needed the extra help on the offensive line against New England. The Bears ended up using backup center Doug Kramer at guard after an ankle injury to Teven Jenkins.
He has been inactive since the Oct. 6 win over Carolina, after beginning this season as the starting right guard for two games. Backup Matt Pryor took away the starting job from Davis, who has been on the field for 146 plays this season in five games.
Davis' offseason and training camp was spotted with periods of soft tissue injuries and he was reported to have a groin injury during the season. Davis made 13 starts of a possible 26 games in Chicago, after only starting in 11 games last year.
The Bears signed Davis to a contract for three years and $30 million during 2023 free agency, so he has more than a year left and they must eat the dead cap space remaining on his deal, but will benefit from losing his $8.75 million a year salary off their books.
