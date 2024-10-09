Bear Digest

Bears Reportedly Lose Player Off Practice Squad at Need Position

Teagan Quitoriano was signed to the Bears practice squad after the Texans cut him but now he's back in Houston on the 53-man roster according to an Aaron Wilson report.

Gene Chamberlain

Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano celebrates with wide receiver John Metchie III after scoring a TD in preseason against the Bears.
Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano celebrates with wide receiver John Metchie III after scoring a TD in preseason against the Bears. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
It was a rather short stay for Teagan Quitoriano in Chicago.

He's back where he came from now, with the Houston Texans, after he was signed away from the Bears' practice squad.

NFL Houston-based reporter Aaron Wilson reported the signing by the Texans, as Quitoriano joins their 53-man roster.

Quitoriano was with the Texans in 2022 and 2023, was released by them Sept. 4 and the Bears signed him 20 days later to their practice squad after Stephen Carlson was promoted to the 53-man roster as a fourth tight end.

However, Carlson suffered a shoulder injury before he could even play in a game and went on injured reserve. It left Quitoriano as a possible player to be the fourth tight end if they needed one, but now he's gone.

The Texans wanted help behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover. Brevin Jordan is on injured reserve.

This will leave a hole on the practice squad and the Bears also are without that fourth tight end as long as Carlson is out injured. Their third tight end is 40-year-old Marcedes Lewis, but they also have the option of activating fullback Khari Blasingame on Sundays to provide extra blocking and a potential receiver. He has been in only one game this season.

Quitoriano caught the first touchdown pass of preseason against the Bears in the Hall of Fame Game at Canton before he was cut by Houston.

