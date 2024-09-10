Bears Reportedly Trying Out Potential Kick Return Candidate
Consider it a message sent, or maybe it's the end of the line.
According to a report by Houston-based NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Bears on Tuesday were working out former New England wide receiver and return man David Wallis, an undrafted rookie free agent.
Obviously, this is something targeted toward Velus Jones Jr., who muffed a kickoff and then stumbled, kicking the ball upfield directly to the Tennessee Titans coverage team. It set up a Titans field goal for a 10-0 lead as the Bears fell behind 17-0 in a 24-17 win.
Jones has had a history of fumbling or muffing kicks or punts. He muffed a kickoff in preseason but managed to pick that one up before a disaster occurred. He had two muffed punts in 2022 that loomed large in narrow losses to the Giants and Commanders.
However, the Bears seem to have been satisfied in preseason with the way Jones adapted to a new role of playing in the backfield as a running back or as a gadget player. He is the fastest player on the Bears roster, according to combine 40 times, at 4.31 seconds.
Wallis is from Division III Randolph-Macon College and was undrafted. The Patriots signed him after a training camp tryout but then cut him later.
Wallis enjoyed a strong preseason as a return man, making seven kick returns for a 28.9-yard average. He had a 53-yard return for a long. He was also strong as a punt returner with four returns for an 11.8-yard average with a long of 23 yards. As a receiver, he had catches of 4 and 12 yards in preseason.
In college, Wallis caught 140 passes for 3,052 yards with three TDs and a 21.8-yard average per catch. He had 20 kick returns for a 21.3-yard average.
Considering his lack of experience, it would seem more likely the Bears are interested in Wallis as a potential practice squad player because they no longer have return man/receiver Nsimba Webster available on the practice squad. He is on injured reserve.
