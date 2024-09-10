Verdict on Bears Offensive Line by Pro Football Focus: Not Guilty
Players being blamed on Bears social media and by some analysts for the team's poor offensive performance on Sunday might not be the same ones the so-called trained eyes blame.
Pro Football Focus grades came in Monday and the Bears offensive line, particularly guard Nate Davis and center Coleman Shelton, have drawn the wrath of fans, mainly because they were blocking where Sebastian Joseph-Day came across the line to deliver a 19-yard sack of the Bears QB.
However, neither Davis nor Shelton had particularly bad days blocking, according to PFF's blocking grades.
In fact, Davis had a 73.7 overall grade, which is considered good. It was second on the line only to Ryan Bates, who replaced him and had the team's highest offensive line grade of 78.7. He also came off the bench to get twice as many reps as Davis had. Both stood out as pass blockers, with Davis recording a 73.0 there to Bates a 70.8 pass-blocking grade.
Even Shelton's grade wasn't terrible, at 64.5, although he did bring in a poor 48.9 as a pass blocker.
Coach Matt Eberflus, at his Monday press conference, did not lay outright blame for the sack that was so embarrassing on anyone in particular, although it seemed obvious he was citing either Shelton or Davis for failing to throw a block.
But he couldn't necessarily affix blame to quarterback Caleb Williams for failing to throw away the ball.
"You've just gotta really stop that penetration," Eberflus said. "They can't get on the quarterback that fast. When you do that (prevent penetration) that play's gonna be OK.
"He tried to evade the sack, he tried to move around. They just got him too fast.
The worst blocking day on the line belonged to Braxton Jones, but even that wasn't terrible at 62.8. It included a 75.9 as a pass blocker.
Darnell Wright had 72.7 and Teven Jenkins 68.4.
The lowest offensive grades went to tight end Gerald Everett (54.4) and the two rookies, Williams at 47.4 and Rome Odunze at 46.3.
