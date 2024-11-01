Bears Secondary Health Improves But O-Line Loses Braxton Jones
It's possible the Bears will have a key member of their secondary back playing this week as their final injury report improved somewhat Friday heading into their game Sunday at Arizona.
Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon on Friday went through a limited practice for the first time since suffering his hamstring injury in London against the Jaguars. He missed last week's game. He is officially listed questionable for the game.
The Bears will not have their full starting secondary again as safety Jaquan Brisker remains out with a concussion. He is one of three Bears out for the game, including starting left tackle Braxton Jones with a knee injury.
Without Jones, the Bears normally would turn to Kiran Amegadjie. But Amegadjie is the other Bears player out this week because of a calf injury suffered in the game with Washington.
So it's possible Larry Borom will be at left tackle. Borom is on injured reserve but is listed questionable after going through a week of full practices. He has missed the full season to date because of an ankle injury. The other Bears option at left tackle would be right guard Matt Pryor, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Thursday said he favors situations requiring one player be moved out of position rather than two.
WHY BEARS LOOK LIKE NON-PARTICIPANTS IN EDGE RUSHER TRADE MARKET
PASS RUSH PRESSURE IN ROAD GAMES DRAGGING DOWN CALEB WILLIAMS
WHAT COMING DIVISIONAL CRUNCH SAYS ABOUT GAME WITH CARDINALS
Guard Ryan Bates could also be reinstated from injured reserve but is questionable for the game after limited practices all week.
Starting left guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing Thursday with a knee injury and is questionable.
"Teven Jenkins was good today," coach Matt Eberflus told reporters at Halas Hall. "He participated in most of the practice. He looks good. We're hopeful there."
The other questionable player is starting defensive end Montez Sweat, who has a shin injury. He didn't practice Friday after he went through a limited practice on Wednesday. The hope with Sweat is he'll be healthy enough to go full speed after another 48 hours, so it will be a game-time decision.
Twitter: BearsOnSI