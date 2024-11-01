Why Bears Look Like Non-Participants in Last Days of Edge Market

On a brighter note, the #Bears are one of just 5 teams who have two EDGEs with top-30 PFF grades.



Darrell Taylor (74.6) and Montez Sweat (73.0) both have above-average grades through 8 weeks.



Sweat has been his usual self, and Taylor looks like one of Ryan Poles’ best moves. pic.twitter.com/K8ZItbLh2N