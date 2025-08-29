Bears tackle situation full of future options but much less for now
Comments made by coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles might have explained the left tackle situation properly in their view.
These explanations left them open to plenty of second guessing, some of it justified. Much of it pertained to how they had drafted Ozzy Trapilo and how in Round 2 when they also needed an edge rusher. And now they have an even greater need for an edge rusher with Austin Booker on IR for at least four games.
On one hand, you had Johnson refusing to give a ringing endorsement to Braxton Jones as starter.
“I think we're going to have a starter Week 1, and we will go from there," he said. "I said it a few weeks ago, we feel good about the guys we have in that room. Someone's going to take the bull by the horns and is going to completely take over."
On the other hand, you had Poles talking about how well their line played against Kansas City.
"Even that K.C. game was pretty good, in terms of how they held up, the pocket was pretty strong," Poles said. "We've seen that. In the run game, really throughout training camp, you can see hip-to-hip, four numbers getting movement, and that's going to be something we have to be good at to have success on offense this year. I felt like you could see that throughout training camp and in the preseason games."
Poles did admit the Jones injury made their plans at left tackle a "projection."
"I think that's really part of Ben's process, just talking next week, because we're just not there," Poles said to naming Jones starter. "I think, what part of that is, is that you're dealing with some projections.
With (OL) Braxton (Jones) coming back from injury, you're like, 'All right, how close is he going to be to his normal self?'
"You have some young players that are developing. You have a rookie moving over to a different position. So, there is a lot of projection built into that."
Trapilo is at right tackle and apparently he's staying there for now. This is the problem Poles' critics have with his pick of Trapilo. He's a backup player taken in Round 2.
"I did like, when he moved to the right, I thought he settled in and it looked very natural; his hand usage, his feet," Poles said.
It should because this was Trapilo's college position.
"But, it looked like that when he started out at left early, I think he just hit a rookie wall in the middle of camp there, where things just kind of got all over the place, and he needed to settle in," Poles said.
Going back to watch that K.C. game, you could see things slow down a little bit for him and his technique come back, because that was the best part of his game; that dependability, his angles were right, his hands were right, he was in good positions, and it was very consistent. I think he just got out of whack a little bit midway through camp."
Condemning Poles for making the pick is short-sighted. My own criticism of him was more aimed at how they needed an edge and instead picked Colston Loveland, and still needed one and instead took Luther Burden III, two moves more to placate Johnson's needs in his past offense at those positions but ignoring a crucial need.
The actual selection of Trapilo was not the problem and here's why:
1. Future alternatives
It's not like Jones has been one of the league's worst tackles but if he leaves as a free agent they would have ample opportunity to replace him in the draft or possibly even free agency, although the latter is not exactly common at tackle.
They could also move Trapilo back to left tackle at that point.
2. Darnell Wright
There was discussion between media and Johnson in the past offseason about possibly Darnell Wright moving to left tackle. That would allow Trapilo to stay where he's more comfortable. It's too late to try so drastic of a move now and the spring would have been the proper time to attempt it. Perhaps they attempt this next spring if Jones is gone to another team.
Other than that, Wright was a top 10 draft pick and is in his third season, a critical one for picking up the fifth-year option. Maybe they're not entirely satisfied with his play. He did receive some criticism from line coach Dan Roschar in training camp and, at one time, was given a rest because his play speed wasn't where it needed to be.
It could be Johnson doesn't really like his tackle situation on either side and wants it updated on both sides in the future.
Or it could be he just wants the left side fixed. We'll know more by next spring because that's when Wright's fifth-year option will be due. Maybe it will get paid out to a left tackle instead of a right, or maybe they won't commit to it at all.
3. The discovery
Their real suprise was left tackle Theo Benedet and judging by his improvement from rookie year to now, it's possible they'll keep working with him this year and he fits into the spot next year as a starter. Maybe they even try him there this season.
After all, it was Johnson who said of whoever starts opening day: "But we're not afraid to make a change if the performance isn't where it needs to be."
There are linemen in the league from all sorts of different places, including undrafted left tackles–although an undrafted left tackle from Canada as starter would be unique.
Poles has talked in the past about how he believes this coaching staff is going to develop talent. Johnson thinks so, too.
“I feel strongly about our coaches. They're really good at what they do,” Johnson said.
Something like this can mean winning on Sunday, or turning a player who didn’t rate as starting tackle material into the starter.
4. Improvement within
This is entirely possible and doesn't even need to mean next year. Roushar working with Benedet transformed him from an afterthought in 2024 to a competitor for a starting job in 2025, one who actually had a better Pro Football Focus blocking grade than Jones, Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie at the position. Who's to say that improvement doesn't carry on and lead to Benedet being starter.
For that matter, maybe a full season of work for Amegadjie doesn't lead him to being a backup at guard and tackle as he's now doing. Maybe he gets even better at using those 36-inch arms and winds up at left tackle or right tackle. It's all possible with halfway decent coaching.
