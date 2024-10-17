Bear Digest

Bears Take a Huge Leap Ahead in On SI Power Rankings

The win over Jacksonville propelled the Bears ahead in most power rankings and On SI has them jumping seven spots.

Cole Kmet stretches out for the 31-yard touchdown catch against Jacksonville.
Cole Kmet stretches out for the 31-yard touchdown catch against Jacksonville. / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images
Like in most power rankings this week, the Bears took a leap ahead in the weekly On SI poll.
Actually, this was more like being launched into orbit than it was leaping ahead.

With one win over hapless Jacksonville, the Caleb Williams and the Bears moved from 21st to 14th.

They're one behind the Steelers team that Justin Fields quarterbacked to a 4-2 record before being dumped in favor of Russell Wilson. Six fumbles in six games couldn't have helped his cause.

They're two behind Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and the Atlanta Falcons. And their next game is against the eighth-ranked Washington Commanders.

The big problem for the Bears in this power ranking and any analysis of their upcoming schedule is the NFC North. All three other NFC North teams are ranked eighth or higher.

The Vikings and Lions are 2-3 in the poll behind the Chiefs.

