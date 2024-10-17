Bears Take a Huge Leap Ahead in On SI Power Rankings
Like in most power rankings this week, the Bears took a leap ahead in the weekly On SI poll.
Actually, this was more like being launched into orbit than it was leaping ahead.
With one win over hapless Jacksonville, the Caleb Williams and the Bears moved from 21st to 14th.
They're one behind the Steelers team that Justin Fields quarterbacked to a 4-2 record before being dumped in favor of Russell Wilson. Six fumbles in six games couldn't have helped his cause.
PUTTING UP POINTS MUST BE BEARS' IDENTITY IN ORDER TO HANDLE WHAT'S AHEAD
CALEB WILLIAMS SHARES AWARD SPOTLIGHT WITH PACKER
WHAT THE BEARS DO WELL ON OFFENSE AND WHERE THEY STRUGGLE
COLE KMET SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR HIS DOUBLE DUTY
They're two behind Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and the Atlanta Falcons. And their next game is against the eighth-ranked Washington Commanders.
The big problem for the Bears in this power ranking and any analysis of their upcoming schedule is the NFC North. All three other NFC North teams are ranked eighth or higher.
The Vikings and Lions are 2-3 in the poll behind the Chiefs.
Twitter: BearsOnSI