Caleb Williams Shares Award Spotlight with Packer
Now Caleb Williams has confirmation in the form of an award. He had to share the limelight with a Packer.
Williams' big day in London earned FedEx Air Player of the Week honors. Also winning was Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Williams completed 23 of 29 for 226 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for 56 yards as the Bears won their third straight for the first time under coach Matt Eberflus.
Love also threw for four TD passes and threw one interception, while completing 22 of 32 (68.8%) for 258 yards
The 79.3% completion effort by Williams was the highest by a Bears rookie since the AFL-NFL merger.
The winners each week are the top two from a vote of fans at NFL.com. Williams, Love, Jared Goff, Joe Mixon, Sean Tucker and Derrick Henry were this week's nominees.
FedEx makes a $2,000 donation in the name of Love and Williams to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which benefits Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
